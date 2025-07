INVESTIGATIONS ARE ONGOING into a report of a public order incident on Hardwicke Street in Dublin city centre yesterday, gardaí said.

Gardaí responded to the report of the incident shortly after 5pm yesterday, a spokesperson said.

Advertisement

A man in his 40s was observed with a “non-life treating injury” but did not need immediate medical attention.

In another incident yesterday, gardaí were alerted to a report of alleged criminal damage to a vehicle on Fredrick Street North at approximately 5:55pm.

Both incidents occurred within the same vicinity and are understood to be related.

It is believed that both incidents were targeting a specific business in the area.