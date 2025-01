PUBLIC TRANSPORT OPERATORS have warned services will not resume as normal after this morning’s Status Red weather warning lifts in the coming hours.

Customers have been urged to check transport operators’ websites for updates before travelling. All services were suspended during, and in some cases before, the Status Red warning entered force.

Storm Éowyn has brought down trees and power lines across the country as it swept in from the west overnight.

Trains and trams

Iarnrod Éireann said in a statement at 8.45am that it will need to assess rail lines to ensure it is safe to operate services on the Dart, commuter and intercity rail network after the Status Red warnings lift.

It said “significant disruption” is likely today, after the red warning passes, with fallen trees and other debris expected to be “extensive” on rail lines.

Iarnród Éireann said the resumption of services on Saturday is also not guaranteed, and will be dependent on engineers’ assessments after the storm has passed.

Spokesman Barry Kenny told RTÉ Radio 1′s Morning Ireland earlier that damage to overhead lines and level crossing will have to be checked too.

“Disruption is likely for much of the day, but we’ll do what we can to get things moving later on,” Kenny said.

Iarnród Éireann has urged customers not to travel without checking services are working, and has said it will post updates on its website and social media.

The rail operator said customers with bookings for cancelled services will be automatically refunded.

Dublin’s Luas service operator said it hopes to restore full service by Saturday and, if conditions improve, earlier than that.

It said services cannot resume until weather conditions have improved and its teams have conducted a “thorough inspection” of the lines for storm debris. It will post updates on its website and social media.

Buses and coaches

In an update at 8.15am this morning, Dublin Bus said it expects services to be “severely impacted” in the hours after the Status Red warning lifts, which at this stage is expected at 11am.

“Services will be reintroduced on a gradual basis as employees return to work safely,” Dublin Bus said.

It said its inspectors will assess routes to ensure services could resume safely “as soon as possible”. It will provide updates on its website and its X (Twitter) account. Customers can also call its contact centre on 0818 294015.

Bus Éireann said services, suspended for the duration of the Status Red warning, will be further disrupted to allow time to assess any damage on routes and restart operations.

Alan Parker, chief customer officer with Bus Éireann told RTÉ Radio 1 that there will be “significant disruption and delays this afternoon”. The company needs to get its employees back in place and assess the road network.

Parker said services would recommence from around 12 noon in Cork city.

Services will resume on a gradual basis. Full details of service cancellations will be posted in the service updates section of Bus Éireann’s website. (As of this morning, the most recent updates to that page were made shortly after midnight.)