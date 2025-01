STATUS RED WIND warnings are due to come into effect for all of Ireland this morning, as Storm Éowyn makes landfall.

Schools, creches are set to close and people have been urged to work from home.

Met Éireann has advised that people need to ‘shelter in place’ for the extent of the Status Red wind warning.

The national forecaster had warned of a “danger to life” due to the high winds, which gale to storm force winds expected to bring severe, damaging and extremely destructive gusts.

Authorities have also warned of fallen electricity lines, damaged infrastructure and widespread power outages.

‘In the firing line’

Met Éireann head forecaster Eoin Sherlock has said that some counties, such as those in the Midlands, will not have seen these kinds of wind speeds before.

The storm is like a “spinning top,” he said. Having initially formed off the coast of the US, it moved across the Atlantic at speed by a jet stream.

“It’s got incredible intensity and we’re in the firing line,” Sherlock said.

Sherlock explained that there is also a risk of “some tornado-like activity”, adding that it was something the weather service and other authorities would be “keeping an eye on”.

