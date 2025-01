SEVERE DAMAGE HAS been caused to buildings across the North due to Storm Éowyn, with Newtownabbey in Co Antrim particularly impacted.

All of Northern Ireland has been under a Status Red wind alert since 7am and this warning will remain in place until 2pm.

When the red warning elapses, an amber warning will come into force until 9pm, and this will then be replaced by a yellow alert until midnight.

Then from 7pm this evening until 10am tomorrow morning, a yellow alert for snow and ice will come into force across Northern Ireland.

A Status Yellow wind alert will also come into place on Sunday from 8am until 3pm.

Around 240,000 homes across the North are currently without power and no rail services will operate for the remainder today, with the potential for impact to some early services tomorrow morning also.

In Whiteabbey, a village close to Belfast in Newtownabbey, a home was severely damaged when a tree fell on it.

Significant damage was also caused to the Chimney Corner hotel in Newtownabbey, with the roof flying off the building.

And in Bangor, the roof was ripped off the town’s leisure centre.

Meanwhile in Belfast, many homes have been damaged due to the winds.

Parts of a wall of a house have fallen down caused by the winds that hit Belfast

Firemen secure a house that was damaged by the winds in Belfast

Trees have also been torn up from the ground in east Belfast causing extensive damage to the road.

A tree which has fallen into a house and garden on Cyprus Avenue in east Belfast