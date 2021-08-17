Quiz: How much do you know about public transport?

STOP THE LIGHTS. We’re coming to the end of The Good Information’s Project’s cycle on public transport.

Over the last month, we’ve taken a deep dive into all things public transport from rail networks and cycle lanes to accessibility and safety.

So what have you picked up along the way? Let’s find out.

After the quiz, you can find more details about the answers in The Good Information Project’s public transport coverage – but no cheating!

Dublin Bus is introducing new methods for passengers to pay fares, like Apple or Google Pay and contactless bank cards. When can we roughly expect those to come in? Shutterstock They already have By Christmas

In around two or three years At the end of the decade What’s the Western Railway Corridor? Shutterstock A greenway for cyclists that runs along the west coast An old rail line in the west of Ireland

A project to build a metro from Dublin city centre to towns like Lucan, Leixlip and Maynooth A proposed high-speed train linking Dublin to Galway and Cork How many routes does Bus Éireann regularly operate in Donegal? Shutterstock Three Six

Nine Twelve Of those Donegal bus routes, how many run more often than once a week? Shutterstock None, they all run once a week One-third of them run twice a week or more

Two-thirds of them run twice a week or more All of them run twice a week or more And now, our Family Fortunes question. Polling by Ireland Thinks for The Good Information Project asked 1,000 people what type of transport network they feel is most in need of more investment. Which was the most popular answer? Shutterstock Rail network Road network

Bike lanes / bike network Bus lanes / bus network Over 70% of accessibility-related complaints received by the regulator of taxis since 2019 involved taxi drivers refusing to take guide and assistance dogs or wheelchair users. How much money were taxi drivers fined in over half of accessibility-related complaints? Shutterstock None €40 to €80

€140 to €180 €400 to €800 BusConnects is a project redesigning bus networks in Ireland. It started in Dublin - which of these is it coming to next? Shutterstock Waterford Limerick

Kilkenny Cork When it comes to solutions for fixing transport problems, one idea we learned about was permeability. What does that mean? Shutterstock Reorganising traffic lanes so public transport vehicles can merge and turn more easily Giving priority to pedestrians and cyclists at traffic lights and junctions

Building direct connections like tunnels or bridges from train stations to bus stops or vice versa Creating easier links for walking or cycling between two places, like estates Free movement of people across borders is a key tenet of the European Union. There's an EU-wide policy that was designed to create a Europe-wide network of railways, roads, waterways, shipping routes, ports and airports - what's it called? Shutterstock European Inter-routing Development Trans-European Transport Network

Intelligent Transport Europe EU Mobility Network Strategy During the pandemic, public transport services have operated at different levels of capacity in line with the restrictions at the time. What capacity are they allowed to carry right now under the current rules? Shutterstock 50% 75%

85% 100% Answer all the questions to see your result! Shutterstock You scored out of ! Press the brake Not your finest hour. You're this broken path. Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! Picking up speed Not too bad! You're this electric car. Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! Sailed through Pretty good! You're this nice stretch of rail. Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! Toot your horn! Nice work! You're this cyclist enjoying Phoenix Park. Share your result: Share