Poll: Should Ireland make all public transport free for everyone?

There are arguments for and against free public transport.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 20 Jul 2021
THIS MONTH, WE’RE taking a deep dive into public transport as part of The Good Information Project, including a look at its cost.

Internationally, some countries have introduced partially or entirely free public transport.

In Ireland, public transport costs to use, except for some people – including those aged 66 and over and people on a long-term disability payment – who can travel for free. 

Proponents suggest that free public transport removes financial barriers, creating more equal access and incentivising people to to take the bus or train instead of driving.

There’s also an argument that free public transport makes it logistically easier to use – no waiting at every bus stop for new passengers to pay the driver, for example – which also encourages uptake.

However, some experts say that cost isn’t the be-all-and-end-all – quality and reliability are still important factors when someone is deciding whether or not to use public transport, even if it’s free.

So today, we’re asking you: Should Ireland make all public transport free for everyone?


Poll Results:

Yes, all public transport should be free for everyone (355)
More of it should be free, but not all  (238)
No, keep it the way it is now (183)
No, it shouldn't be free for anyone (108)
I'm not sure (38)





This work is co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work is the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here.

Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

