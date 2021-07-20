Poll: Should Ireland make all public transport free for everyone?

THIS MONTH, WE’RE taking a deep dive into public transport as part of The Good Information Project, including a look at its cost.

Internationally, some countries have introduced partially or entirely free public transport.

In Ireland, public transport costs to use, except for some people – including those aged 66 and over and people on a long-term disability payment – who can travel for free.

Proponents suggest that free public transport removes financial barriers, creating more equal access and incentivising people to to take the bus or train instead of driving.

There’s also an argument that free public transport makes it logistically easier to use – no waiting at every bus stop for new passengers to pay the driver, for example – which also encourages uptake.

However, some experts say that cost isn’t the be-all-and-end-all – quality and reliability are still important factors when someone is deciding whether or not to use public transport, even if it’s free.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

So today, we’re asking you: Should Ireland make all public transport free for everyone?

