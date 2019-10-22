Rural pubs will be worst hit if cigarette vending machines banned in pubs, vintners insist

THE VINTNER’S FEDERATION of Ireland has raised concerns that rural communities will be worst affected by a ban on the sale of cigarettes from vending machines – many of which are located in pubs.

Cabinet has approved a draft Public Health (tobacco and Nicotine Inhaling Products) Bill, which would introduce a range of measures to discourage smoking, and prevent the sale of tobacco products to anyone under the age of 18.

One measure on the list will see an end to the sale of tobacco products through vending machines but the Vintner’s Federation of Ireland said removing the machines from pubs would have a negative effect on people living in rural areas.

“Principally, there is a concern around local communities, rural communities, that wouldn’t have access to many shops and might use pubs to buy cigarettes,” a spokesperson said.

“With this proposed legislation, it will do away with the selling of cigarettes in these vending machines. It is a service. There is no margin or profit for publicans.

“The vending machines are installed by independent companies. Pubs don’t make any money selling cigarettes.”

The legislation, the spokesperson said, would deprive people of a service.

The Irish Cigarette Machine Operators Association previously said it would consider legal action against the proposal legislation. The spokesperson for the VFI said that they were looking at the legislation but not considering any legal action.

E-cigarettes

This evening, Health Minister Simon Harris said: “Tobacco costs the Irish exchequer a total of €10.6 billion every year and 6,000 deaths a year are caused by smoking.

“I am determined to continue to make the necessary legislative changes to confront this challenge and help reach our goal of being tobacco free.”

Other measures included in the bill involve prohibiting the sale of e-cigarettes to person under 18 years of age, prohibiting the sale of these products by people under 18 years old, prohibiting them being sold at events intended for under 18-year-olds, and the introduction of penalties for those who breach this.

The Irish Cancer Society welcomed the proposed legislation on regulating the sale of e-cigarettes but warned there was more work to be done in the area.

“We’re pleased that Government is acting to prohibit the sale of e-cigarettes to children, but far more needs to be done to prevent an explosion in childhood nicotine addiction,” CEO Averil Power said.

“We also need to see an extension of tobacco advertising restrictions to e-cigarettes, along with a ban on e-cigarette flavouring.

“We must act quickly to protect children’s health. In the United States, youth e-cigarette addiction has been described as an epidemic and we need to respond to ensure this isn’t replicated in Ireland.

“Already, we know that about one in four 15 to 17-year-olds in Ireland have tried e-cigarettes at least once, with six in 10 saying they tried them out of curiosity.”

With reporting from Dominic McGrath