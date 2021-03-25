#Open journalism No news is bad news

Man arrested for allegedly making fraudulent PUP claims whilst living in Asia last year

It is understood the man allegedly claimed in the region of €6,000 last year.

By Olivia Kelleher Thursday 25 Mar 2021, 10:49 AM
Image: Niall Carson/PA
Image: Niall Carson/PA

A MAN IN his thirties has been arrested and charged in relation to allegedly making fraudulent Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) claims whilst he was living in southern Asia during 2020.

Gardai in Bandon, West Cork arrested the man yesterday following a probe in to a suspected fraudulent claim of PUP.

It is understood the man allegedly claimed in the region of €6,000 last year.

The man was arrested and taken to Bandon Garda Station where he was held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and will appear before Bandon District Court on 15 April next.

Meanwhile, investigators from the Department of Social Protection have been conducting a review of fraudulent PUP claims.

Officials had been concerned that such a hastily organised and widespread benefits programme could be open to abuse.

The department is using investigative methods including desk-based assessments, interviews and audits of PRSI records to check on claimants.

The Government has now paid more than €5.5bn in PUP.

At its peak, more than 598,000 people were dependent on this income support, drawn from all employment sectors. 

Comments have been closed as the case is before the courts.  

