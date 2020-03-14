This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Russia's Vladimir Putin signs law that could keep him in power for another 16 years

He signed the measure today, three days after it sailed through the Russian parliament

By Press Association Saturday 14 Mar 2020, 5:30 PM
1 hour ago 11,489 Views 58 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5046544
Image: Shutterstock/Harold Escalona
Image: Shutterstock/Harold Escalona

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT VLADIMIR Putin has signed a law on constitutional changes that could keep him in power for another 16 years.

He signed the measure today, the Kremlin said, three days after it sailed through the Russian parliament with only one vote against.

It must still be approved by the country’s Constitutional Court and in a referendum set for 22 April.

Under current law, Putin would not be able to run for president again in 2024 because of term limits, but the new measure would reset his term count, allowing him to run for two more six-year terms. He has been in power since 2000.

Other constitutional changes further strengthen the presidency and emphasise the priority of Russian law over international norms — reflecting the Kremlin’s irritation with the European Court of Human Rights and other international bodies that have often issued verdicts against Russia.

The changes also outlaw same-sex marriage and mention “a belief in God” as one of Russia’s traditional values.

In January, the Russian Government resigned after Putin proposed the a series of constitutional reforms.

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said the proposals would make significant changes to the country’s balance of power and so “the government in its current form has resigned”. 

