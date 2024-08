QUEEN’S UNIVERSITY IN Belfast has closed its campus today as a precaution to ensure staff and students “are not put at any risk” ahead of anticipated demonstrations in the city.

It comes as the PSNI said it is aware of “planned protest activity” throughout Northern Ireland today, with a significant policing operation in place.

It has been reported that a far-right demonstration is set to take place at Belfast City Hall this evening, with an anti-racism protest organised by Unity over Division to be held there at 4.30pm.

Rioting erupted in Belfast on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday evenings following anti-immigration demonstrations in the city.

The violent demonstrations saw restaurants, cafés, and shops belonging to people from a minority ethnic background being targeted.

Stormont, which was recalled to discuss the rioting yesterday, has condemned the disorder.

In total, 22 people so far have been arrested in relation to the disorder, with 15 charged. Four of those charged are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court today.

In a statement, Queen’s said it has taken the decision to close its campus, including its public facilities, as a precautionary measure “to ensure staff and students travelling to and from campus are not put at any risk”.

It said staff and students have been informed of interim support and learning measures.

Appealing directly to those involved in the recent disturbances, Queen’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Ian Greer said: “At Queen’s, we abhor violence and condemn without reservation islamophobia, racism and xenophobia in all forms.

He said the university is “committed to diversity, equality, inclusion and belonging, and to our campus being a safe, secure environment for all staff and students”.

“I urge young people who might become involved in violence to understand that the biggest threat to your future prospects does not come from people fleeing persecution in other parts of the world, or from committed international staff who underpin the Health Service, or from families, like yours, who wish to live in peace and contribute to society here.

Rather, the biggest threat to your future prospects, and the greatest threat to your safety, comes from those who believe that violence is the answer, and that damage and destruction brings progress.

“None of this is true. We all want to see Belfast as a place that offers opportunities for you and your future. Violence will not achieve this. Progress comes through cooperation and dialogue.”

‘Significant policing operation’

The PSNI has said it is aware of misinformation circulating on social media regarding advice to employers in Belfast city centre today.

“This has not been issued by the Police Service of Northern Ireland,” the force said.

The police also said they are aware of planned protest activity throughout Northern Ireland today.

“We will have a significant policing operation in place, and are working hard to keep everyone safe, while supporting the right to peaceful protest.”

Earlier this week, the PSNI said it would be significantly scaling-up the number of officers on the ground and has requested that additional officers be sent from Britain to help deal with the disorder.

The police has also released images of six people they want to speak to in connection with recent disorder and attacks on officers in Belfast.

In a statement, PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Davy Beck said that over recent days, “there were a number of people who were intent on causing incidents of disorder and attacking property, the public and police officers”.

He said the PSNI is committed to identifying those involved and that police “will be relentless in our pursuit in order to bring these offenders before the Courts”.

Images of the six individuals can be viewed here.

“By releasing these images I am hopeful that the wider community will help us identify these individuals,” Beck said.

“It is in everybody’s interest – as well as in the interest of justice – that those responsible are dealt with appropriately and I would urge anyone who may have any information to bring it forward.”