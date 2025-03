THE ORIGINAL BODY model of alien character E.T. from Steven Spielberg’s 1982 film, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial is to be auctioned later this month – and is expected to go for up to €835,000.

Auctioned by auction house Sotheby’s, the three-foot-tall model is one of three that was used in the making of the cult-classic film.

How much do you know about these films featuring aliens?

The 'Alien' film franchise is currently comprised of nine films, released between the years of 1979 and 2024. What is the title of the most recent film? Alamy Alien vs. Predator: Requiem Alien: Covenant

Alien: Resurrection Alien: Romulus Which beverage is enjoyed by aliens and agents alike in Men in Black? Alamy Tea Orange juice

Coffee Whiskey In Spielberg's 1977 film Close Encounters of the Third Kind, what is lead character Roy's job? Alamy Electrical lineman Mechanic

Taxi driver Construction worker In animated film Monsters vs. Aliens, what causes Susan to turn into a giant monster? Alamy She was bitten by a spider She was hit by a meteorite

She ate suspicious mushrooms She fell down a rabbit hole Ethan Hawke and River Phoenix - both teenagers at the time - starred in which film in which they build a spaceship? Alamy SpaceCamp Batteries Not Included

Innerspace Explorers Who directed 2001: A Space Odyssey? Alamy Stanley Kubrick Arthur C. Clarke

Christopher Nolan James Cameron Which of these films does NOT feature an alien abduction? Alamy Proximity The Fourth Kind

Alien Abduction Sleepless in Seattle In the film E.T., what candy does Elliot use to lure E.T.? Alamy M&Ms Skittles

Reece's Pieces Hershey's Kisses The 2005 film Zathura: A Space Adventure, is a standalone spinoff of which popular film franchise? Alamy Indiana Jones Star Trek

Alien Jumanji What is Amy Adams's character Louise Banks's job in 2016 film The Arrival? Alamy Secret service agent Linguist

Government minister Reporter