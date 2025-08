WHAT’S THE STORY in Balamory, wouldn’t you like to know?

Well, actually, the story is that Balamory is coming back to our screens after a 20-year hiatus. The children’s show, filmed in the real-life town of Tobermory on Scotland’s Isle of Mull, has begun filming for a brand new series due to air on CBeebies next year.

Even though there was only four seasons made, the programme was a staple for 1990s kids.

So we thought we’d see how well you can remember other classic kids shows.

Let's start with Balamory - which of the island's residents lives in this pink castle? BBC Edie McCredie PC Plum

Josie Jump Archie If you know the theme song, you can probably name all of the Teletubbies - but what was the name of the vacuum cleaner? BBC Choo Choo Noo Noo

Woo Woo Labubu Which Powerpuff Girl is this? Alamy Blossom Bubbles

Buttercup Bluebell There have been many versions of Scooby Doo made over the years, but in what year did he and the rest of Mystery Incorporated first appear on television screens? Alamy 1965 1969

1972 1976 The original DangerMouse series ran from 1981 to 1992. What kind of animal was his assistant, Penfold? Alamy Hamster Mole

Guinea pig Groundhog Does anyone remember anything about Bananas in Pyjamas besides the theme song? I didn't think so. Anyway, according to the song, what are B1 and B2 doing first? Coming down the stairs Chasing teddy bears

Eating apples and pears Coming down in pairs Remember Bear in the Big Blue House? What was the name of his mouse friend? Alamy Pip Ojo

Tutter Mickey In Rugrats, which of the other kids is Tommy Pickles' cousin? Alamy Chuckie Dil

Phil Angelica TJ Detweiler - seen here in his signature red hat - was the leader of the gang in Recess. But what does TJ stand for? Alamy Theodore Jasper Tyler Jayden

Travis Joshua Troy Jeremiah This was one of the stranger offerings in the 1990s - can you remember what it was called? Alamy CatDog Courage the Cowardly Dog

Chorlton and the Wheelies Road Rovers This purple dinosaur from our imagination was a TV staple in the 1990s. How many episodes of Barney & Friends were made? Alamy 90 155

268 372 Finally, when you saw this fella in the show's opening titles, who could you expect to see next? Sooty and Sweep Zig and Zag

Bosco Pinky and the Brain Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top Dog! Pawsitively perfect! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever Cat! Almost purrfect. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic! Flippin' good. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What are ewe doing?! Baaaaaad! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Turtley Awful! Shell of a bad effort. Share your result: Share