IN CASE YOU missed it, there was a pretty big verdict in the trial of a certain American ex-president this week.

The trial of Donald Trump had more fiery exchanges and mudslinging than most Hollywood courtroom dramas.

So today we want to test your knowledge of the genre that has been a regular feature throughout the history of the silver screen.

How well do you know there courtroom dramas?

What is the name of this film? Alamy Two Good Men A Few Good Men

Twelve Good Men Three Good Men Which of these films was not directed by Sidney Lumet? Alamy To Kill a Mockingbird Twelve Angry Men

Guilty as Sin The Verdict Who starred in the 2011 film The Lincoln Lawyer? Alamy Matt Damon Matt Dillon

Matthew McConaughey Matthew Broderick What year was the film Erin Brockovich released? Alamy 1998 1999

2000 2001 Tom Hanks starred in the lead role in Philadelphia, but who was his costar? Alamy Denzel Washington Bruce Willis

Cuba Gooding Jr Robert Downey Jr Who directed The Rainmaker, which starred a young Matt Damon? Alamy Francis Ford Coppola Martin Scorsese

Sidney Lumet Steven Soderbergh Last year's Anatomy of a Fall is set in which country? Alamy Belgium Austria

Germany France Who wrote and directed The Trial of the Chicago 7? Alamy Kathryn Bigelow Aaron Sorkin

Spike Lee Robert Redford Which of these films is based on a John Grisham novel? Alamy Runaway Jury The Firm

The Rainmaker All of the above What is the name of Meghan Markle's character in the TV series Suits? Alamy Rachel Blaine Rachel Zane

Rachel Hayne Rachel Wayne Answer all the questions to see your result! Alamy You scored out of ! Top Dog Pawsitively perfect Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! Clever Cat! Almost purrfect Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! Fintastic Flippin good Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! What are ewe doing?! Baaaaad Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! Turtley awful Shell of a bad effort. Share your result: Share