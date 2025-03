ONE OF DUBLIN’S best known pubs, Peter’s Pub, has been put up on sale for €4.25 million.

The South William Street premises has been a pub since the 1700s and has been run as Peter’s Pub by Enda Keogh for nearly 50 years. The publican is now set to retire.

Advertisement

As the iconic south Dublin location hits the market, we want to ask you – how well do you know Dublin city’s most iconic pubs?

We'll start with an easy one. What's the name of this tourist trap? Alamy Stock Photo The Brazen Head The Temple Bar

The Cobblestone The Ginger Man Heading a bit further south, what's the name of this popular spot? Alamy Stock Photo Brogan's Grogan's

Hogan's Logan's What's the name of this pub? The Boar's Head The Stag's Head

The Turk's Head The Brazen Head Live trad music is a regular feature in this north Dublin pub. What is it called? Alamy Stock Photo The Glimmer Man Walsh's

Frank Ryan's The Cobblestone What is the name of this pub? Alamy Stock Photo The Oval Star Bar

The Circular The Auld Triangle Claiming to be Europe's longest pub, this location (near the Phoenix Park) takes Christmas very seriously. What is it called? Cumiskey's The Mullingar House

The Hole in the Wall Dillon's What's the name of this north Dublin boozer? Google Maps Brannigan's The Confession Box

Madigan's Briody's This north Dublin pub got a brief mention in James Joyce's Ulysses. What is it called? Google Maps Lloyd's Molloy's

Ryan's Mullet's Back in south Dublin, what's the name of this pub? Alamy Stock Photo The Lincoln's Inn Kennedy's Pub

Pavilion Bar Moss Lane Located at the former Leonards pub near Guinness Storehouse, what was the name of this fictional Dublin pub which featured in Love/Hate? Imgur The Napper Tandy The Velvet Lounge

Old Oak Inn The Red Cow Roundabout Answer all the questions to see your result! Shutterstock You scored out of ! Pub crawler You know the city well! Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! Pub savvy You know your stuff! Time for a well-earned trip to town. Share your result: Share Alamy Stock Photo You scored out of ! Casual visiter You're not out in Dublin that much Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! Hard luck I'm sure that you've seen a pub before, somewhere Share your result: Share