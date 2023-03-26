Quiz: How much do you know about Elton John?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
ELTON JOHN CELEBRATED his 76th birthday yesterday.
The singer’s career has spanned over 50 years and he is one of the biggest selling solo artists of all time.
He has been touring the globe on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour over the last few years, and is due to perform two dates in Dublin this week.
But how much do you know about Elton John?
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site