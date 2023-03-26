Advertisement

# he's still standing
Quiz: How much do you know about Elton John?
Do you remember when rock was young?
ELTON JOHN CELEBRATED his 76th birthday yesterday.

The singer’s career has spanned over 50 years and he is one of the biggest selling solo artists of all time.

He has been touring the globe on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour over the last few years, and is due to perform two dates in Dublin this week. 

But how much do you know about Elton John? 

Before changing it in 1972, what was Elton John's first name?
Dwight
John

Reginald
Gordon
What is the name of his long-term songwriting partner, who has provided the lyrics for many of his famous hits?
Bernie Edwards
Bernie Taupin

Bernie Sanders
Benny Andersson
What was the name of the band he was in before going solo in 1967?
Bluesology
The Pinball Wizards

The Rocketmen
Skyline Pigeon
Which of these albums did he release first?
A Single Man
Don't Shoot Me I'm Only The Piano Player

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road
Madman Across The Water
What was his first UK number one hit?
Your Song
Don't Go Breaking My Heart

Tiny Dancer
Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting
John composed several songs for the soundtrack of the 1994 Disney film The Lion King, but which of these songs won an Oscar?
Hakuna Matata
Circle of Life

I Just Can't Wait to Be King
Can You Feel the Love Tonight
'Long nights crying by the record machine, dreaming of my Chevy and my old blue jeans' - which Elton song are these lyrics from?
Crocodile Rock
Daniel

Nikita
Bennie and the Jets
Which of these artists has he never recorded a song with?
Madonna
Stevie Wonder

Leonard Cohen
Luciano Pavarotti
Which of these famous musicals did he compose the music for?
Cabaret
Wicked

Billy Elliot
Hamilton
Finally, around how many records has he sold worldwide?
150 million
200 million

300 million
400 million
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Rocket Maaan
Burning out his fuse up here alone
Share your result:
You scored out of !
I'm Still Standing
Yeah yeah yeah!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word
It's sad, so sad, it's a sad sad situation..
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Don't Go Breaking My Heart
Woo hoo, nobody knows it
Share your result:
You scored out of !
I Guess That's Why They Call It The Blues
Between you and me, I can honestly say, that things can only get better...
Share your result:

Author
Jane Moore
