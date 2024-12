EPIC MOVIES AND blockbusters are a mainstay of the TV schedule over Christmas and many will be looking forward to putting their feet up and watching a good film over the festive season.

Our own Paul Mescal starred in an epic of his own this year, with the recently released Gladiator II, a follow-up to the wildly successful original starring Russell Crowe.

But before you take some time to watch a great flick, we want to test your knowledge of these famous films.

It remains to be seen if Paul Mescal’s Gladiator II will stand the test of time like the original starring Russell Crowe. What three-word phrase did soldiers say to each other as a sign of respect in the 2000 film? Alamy Stock Photo Might and will Strength and honour

Power and vengence Respect and might Epic movies perhaps don’t come more epic than the 1959 Ben-Hur. Famed for its chariot race scene, how many awards did it scoop at the Oscars? Alamy Stock Photo 9 10

11 12 ‘I’m Spartacus!’ Laurence Olivier starred in this 1960 film directed by Stanley Kubrick. What aesthetic feature did Olivier need to feel comfortable in the role? Alamy Stock Photo Platform shoes Wig

Coloured contact lenses Prosthetic nose In the 1956 film The Ten Commandments, how many animals were used for the movie? Alamy Stock Photo Around 5,000 Around 10,000

Around 15,000 Around 20,000 The Titanic grossed over $2.2 billion at the box office to become one of the biggest films of all time. Jack, played by Leonardo Di Caprio, wins his Titanic ticket by playing what card game? Alamy Stock Photo Poker Blackjack

Bridge Gin Rummy True or false: Despite a running time of over three hours, Lawrence of Arabia does not have a single woman credited with a speaking role? Alamy Stock Photo True False Steven Spielberg won his second Oscar award for best director with the 1998 film Saving Private Ryan. The film opens with a battle on Omaha Beach, but where was it filmed? Alamy Stock Photo Omaha Beach Ballinesker Beach

Malin Head Skellig Michael Robert De Niro won his first Oscar for his role as a young Vito Corleone in The Godfather Part II. Virtually all of De Niro’s dialogue in the film is in the Sicilian dialect. How many words in English does he speak in the film? Alamy Stock Photo 7 8

9 10 The 1995 film Braveheart starring Mel Gibson was largely filmed in Ireland and even featured members of the Irish Defence Forces as members of William Wallace’s army. How many members of the Irish Defence Forces were recruited for the film? Alamy Stock Photo Around 500 Around 1,000

Around 1,500 Around 2,000 Answer all the questions to see your result! Alamy Stock Photo You scored out of ! Steven Spielberg King of the epic movie (and quizzing) Share your result: Share Alamy Stock Photo You scored out of ! Francis Ford Coppola We'll overlook The Godfather Part III Share your result: Share Alamy Stock Photo You scored out of ! Maximus Decimus Meridius You have 'strength and honour' but where's the quizzing skills Share your result: Share Alamy Stock Photo You scored out of ! Spartacus You may be Spartacus, but you're not good at quizzing Share your result: Share