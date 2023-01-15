Quiz: How well do you know these chart-topping stars who entered Eurovision?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
IT WAS ANNOUNCED earlier this week that former Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon has entered a song in Ireland’s Eurosong contest.
Lydon – formerly known as Johnny Rotten - is hoping to represent the country in the Eurovision in Liverpool in May.
He will perform his song, Hawaii, as part of his current band Public Image Limited.
The contest has seen many famous faces take part over the years. But how many can you remember? Test yourself.
