Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Sunday 15 January 2023 Dublin: 2°C
# Test Yourself
Quiz: How well do you know these chart-topping stars who entered Eurovision?
Can you get douze points on this quiz?
5.8k
1
1 hour ago

IT WAS ANNOUNCED earlier this week that former Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon has entered a song in Ireland’s Eurosong contest.

Lydon – formerly known as Johnny Rotten - is hoping to represent the country in the Eurovision in Liverpool in May.

He will perform his song, Hawaii, as part of his current band Public Image Limited.

The contest has seen many famous faces take part over the years. But how many can you remember? Test yourself. 

We'll start with an easy one - ABBA won the Eurovision Song Contest for Sweden in 1974 with which song?
Waterloo
Mamma Mia

Dancing Queen
Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!
Celine Dion won the contest in 1988 with the song "Ne partez pas sans moi". Which country did she represent?
France
Switzerland

Belgium
Luxembourg
Which member of Westlife represented Ireland at the contest in 2016 with a song called 'Sunlight', but failed to make it to the final?
Kian Egan
Mark Feehily

Nicky Byrne
Shane Filan
Cliff Richard represented the UK at the 1968 song contest with which song?
Power To All Our Friends
La La La

Save Your Kisses for Me
Congratulations
Olivia Newton John was the UK's entry in the same year as which winner?
Dana
ABBA

Massiel
Riva
Johnny Logan is Ireland's most successful Eurovision export. His most recent win, back in 1992, came as a songwriter for which other Irish winner?
Linda Martin
Niamh Kavanagh

Eimear Quinn
Paul Harrington
Spanish singer Julio Iglesias went on to have a glittering career after representing his country at the 1970 Eurovision. Which girl's name was the name of the song?
Josephine
Maria

Angelina
Gwendolyne
Which famous Welsh singer represented the UK at Eurovision in 2013?
Tom Jones
Katherine Jenkins

Shirley Bassey
Bonnie Tyler
Jedward represented Ireland at the contest twice. What was their second entry song called?
Lipstick
Luminous

Waterline
Young Love
And finally, who could forget Dustin? In which year did we send him to represent us at the Eurovision Song Contest?
2003
2005

2008
2011
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Douze points!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Dix points!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Huit points!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Deux points
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Nul points
Share your result:

 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jane Moore
jane@thejournal.ie
@janemoore__
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     