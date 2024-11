IRISH BLACK-COMEDY BAD Sisters is back for a second season, having begun streaming earlier this month. Created by Sharon Horgan, the first season follows five sisters who find themselves at the centre of a life insurance investigation when one of their husbands dies.

The first season won a BAFTA award, and was nominated for a host of other awards, including two Emmys.

Advertisement

So today we’re quizzing you: How much do you know about these famous sisters?

Famous twins Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen have been acting since infants, when they featured on Full House. What is the name of their younger sister, an actress known for her role in the Avengers films? Alamy Eliza Amy

Eloise Elizabeth Reality star dynasty, the Kardashian Jenner family, are known for their large group of sisters. But who is the eldest? Alamy Khloe Kourtney

Kim Kendall Lyndsey Lohan famously played both twins in cult-classic film The Parent Trap. In real life, how many sisters does she have? Alamy None One

Two Three Perhaps the most well known group of literary sisters were the Brontë sisters. Which of these novels was not written by a Brontë sister? Alamy Rebecca Villette

Jane Eyre Wuthering Heights In Little Women, Meg is the eldest sister. Who is the youngest? Alamy Jo Amy

Beth Dakota Fanning became the youngest ever SAG Award nominee at the age of seven for her role in I Am Sam. Her younger sister is also a well-known actress. What is her name? Alamy Ellen Ellie

Eleanor Elle Pride and Prejudice features a host of Bennet sisters. Which of these is not the name of one of the sisters? Alamy Mary Amelia

Jane Lydia In Phoebe Waller-Bridge's show Fleabag, she plays the main character, who is not assigned a name throughout the show. What is the name of her sister? Alamy Claire Amanda

Andrea Ciara English actress Maisie Williams played character Arya Stark in the much acclaimed series Game of Thrones. Which actress played her sister, Sansa Stark? Alamy Lena Headey Emilia Clarke

Gwendoline Christie Sophie Turner Which of these is not the name of a sister on Bad Sisters? Alamy Eva Grace

Ursula Hannah

Bibi Becka Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top Dog! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever Cat! Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! Fintastic! Flippin' Good Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What are ewe doing!? Baaaaaaaaaaaddd Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Turtley Awful! Shell of a bad effort Share your result: Share