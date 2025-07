DURING THE WEEK, the UK’s Labour party’s chancellor Rachel Reeves grew visibly emotional during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons as British prime minister Keir Starmer declined to guarantee that she would remain in her role until the next election.

Despite a UK government spokesperson saying that Reeves was tearful over a “personal issue” in the Commons on Wednesday afternoon, many remained unconvinced.

By Wednesday evening, as the front pages for Thursday’s newspapers in the UK were revealed, it was clear that Reeves’s tears had dominated the news agenda. The Telegraph headlined its front page story ‘Pound falls after Reeves’s tears’.

Reeves’s tears will no doubt go down in history. See how much you know about these other famous tears.

A teary display by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2012 was quickly blamed on the wind by the Kremlin - but what was the reason behind his emotional speech? Reuters Massive protests erupting in Moscow against his rule He had survived a recent assassination attempt

He had been forced to temporarily step back from ruling due to health reasons He had just been reelected Why did England's Paul Gascoigne begin to cry on the football pitch in the 1990 World Cup semi-finals against West Germany? Alamy He received a yellow card that would've ruled him out of the final had England won He missed a penalty shoot out

He twisted his ankle in the final minutes of the game He failed to block a goal, costing England the game True or false: Former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher cried as she left Downing Street for her final audience with the queen. Alamy True False In which film does this image, now in use as a meme, of Daniel Kaluuya's character crying appear? Alamy The Hate U Give Black Panther

Promising Young Woman Get Out This painting is titled 'The Weeping Woman'. What is the name of the artist? Alamy Edgar Degas Pablo Picasso

Pedro Pascal Vincent van Gogh Which British politician - who admitted to crying on several political occasions - made a speech with the phrase 'Blood, toil, tears and sweat' in the House of Commons in 1940? Alamy Winston Churchill Alamy David Lloyd George

Alamy Clement Attlee Alamy Neville Chamberlain In Love Actually, Emma Thompson's character Karen famously cries after her Christmas present from her husband reveals his betrayal. Which artist's CD does she cry to? Alamy Amy Winehouse Fleetwood Mac

Joni Mitchell Bob Dylan Then-president of the US Barack Obama cried following which American tragedy? Alamy A school shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School Widespread destruction caused by Hurricane Sandy

The Aurora Theatre Shooting that killed 12 people The bombing of the Boston Marathon The tears didn't last long, but which recent win by Irish golfer Rory McIlroy saw him well up? Alamy Career Grand Slam The Ryder Cup

