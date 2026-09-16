Gary Oldman at the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards
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Quiz: How much do you know about Gary Oldman?

Put it to the test on this week’s Best of the Box quiz.
5.16pm, 16 Sep 2026
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SLOW HORSES IS back, and that means a chance to once again witness Gary Oldman play the remarkable character of Jackson Lamb.

Flatulent, sharp-tongued and generally pretty gross, Lamb is nonetheless a very smart leader of a gang of down-on-their-luck MI5 agents. In Slow Horses, he leads the crew of ne’er-do-wells from their base at Slough House in London. (You can read our Best of the Box review of the latest series of Slow Horses here.)

Oldman has had a very long career, but how much do you know about him? Put your knowledge to the test in our Best of the Box quiz this week.

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What year did Gary make his acting debut in film (in Remembrance)?
1979
1982

1985
When he rose to fame in the 1980s, the media referred to him as being part of a group of actors known as the...
Brit Pack
Hollywood Hotties

London Lads
What soap opera did his sister Maureen star in?
Coronation St
Emmerdale

Eastenders
He received an Emmy nomination for his 2001 guest star role on which popular US comedy series?
Friends
Frasier

Seinfeld
What role did he play in Christopher Nolan's Batman films?
Alfred Pennyworth
Ra's al Ghul

Police officer Jim Gordon
What film did he get his first Oscar nomination for?
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
Sid and Nancy

Darkest Hour
How many times has he been married?
Twice
Three times

Five times
What's the name of the first film he wrote and directed?
The Scarlet Letter
Romeo is Bleeding

Nil By Mouth
What male British musical icon did he perform a duet with in 1995?
David Bowie
Mick Jagger

Paul McCartney
Which notorious killer has he played twice on screen?
Ted Bundy
Lee Harvey Oswald

The Zodiac Killer
How many films has he starred in that were nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars?
4
5

6
In the 1990 film Henry & June, he was credited under an unusual name. What was that name?
Gee Oldman
Maurice Escargot

Henry Juniper
Which Oscar-winning film is this still of Gary Oldman taken from?
Alamy
Dracula
Darkest Hour

Oppenheimer
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You know Gary Oldman well, but there's still stuff left to learn.
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Third place
Back to Wikipedia for you!
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