Quiz: How much do you know about Gary Oldman?

SLOW HORSES IS back, and that means a chance to once again witness Gary Oldman play the remarkable character of Jackson Lamb.

Flatulent, sharp-tongued and generally pretty gross, Lamb is nonetheless a very smart leader of a gang of down-on-their-luck MI5 agents. In Slow Horses, he leads the crew of ne’er-do-wells from their base at Slough House in London. (You can read our Best of the Box review of the latest series of Slow Horses here.)

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Oldman has had a very long career, but how much do you know about him? Put your knowledge to the test in our Best of the Box quiz this week.

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