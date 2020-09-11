Quiz: How much do you know about Ireland's autumn crops?

THIS YEAR SADLY, like so many annual events, Ireland’s National Ploughing Championships will be a lot different with the event due to be held behind closed doors.

The championships are held every year in September and bring together the best in Irish agriculture and farming.

To celebrate this event, we thought we’d test your knowledge of Ireland’s agriculture and the fruits of the labour of thousands of farmers throughout the country.

Before we get to the food, where are the National Ploughing Championships held each year? Co Kildare Co Tipperary

Co Offaly It changes each year The humble spud, our nation's nourishment. Which potato, widely consumed before the Great Famine, was reintroduced to Ireland in 2013? Irish lumper potato Carlow cream potato

Jimmy's blighty boiler The Brunker tater Can you name this berry that's harvested in Ireland throughout the autumn? It may not be the most popular seed... Loganberry Gooseberry

Bilberry Chuckberry The cauliflower - like it or loathe it - is widely available throughout Ireland in the winter months but can you name the family of cabbages to which it belongs? Brassica Chenopodioideae

Umbellifers the Royal family We're flying through it aren't we? Now on to grains and cereals! What's this? Wheat Rye

Barley Maize Time for a terminology test, what's the name for a field that's not sowed or planted in order to restore the land? Bareland Hinterland

Fallow Empty earth True or false, you're enjoying this quiz? True False APPLES! Wait, that's a cow. Anyway, there are a wide variety of apples grown in Ireland, some of which are available up until the end of November. Which of the following is a native Irish apple? Cortland apple Apple Scarlet Crofton

Empire Apple Tim Apple Which of these crops is NOT available in Ireland during the winter months? Carrot Leek

Pak Choi Strawberry And finally... which famous face said he had the 'best ride I've ever had' on an amusement ride at the 2015 National Ploughing Championships? Phil Hogan Marty Morrissey

