Dublin: 12°C Friday 11 September 2020
Quiz: How much do you know about Ireland's autumn crops?

This quiz is in honour of the National Ploughing Championships.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 11 Sep 2020, 9:30 PM
1 hour ago 10,022 Views 12 Comments
THIS YEAR SADLY, like so many annual events, Ireland’s National Ploughing Championships will be a lot different with the event due to be held behind closed doors. 

The championships are held every year in September and bring together the best in Irish agriculture and farming. 

To celebrate this event, we thought we’d test your knowledge of Ireland’s agriculture and the fruits of the labour of thousands of farmers throughout the country. 

Before we get to the food, where are the National Ploughing Championships held each year?
Co Kildare
Co Tipperary

Co Offaly
It changes each year
The humble spud, our nation's nourishment. Which potato, widely consumed before the Great Famine, was reintroduced to Ireland in 2013?
Irish lumper potato
Carlow cream potato

Jimmy's blighty boiler
The Brunker tater
Can you name this berry that's harvested in Ireland throughout the autumn? It may not be the most popular seed...
Loganberry
Gooseberry

Bilberry
Chuckberry
The cauliflower - like it or loathe it - is widely available throughout Ireland in the winter months but can you name the family of cabbages to which it belongs?
Brassica
Chenopodioideae

Umbellifers
the Royal family
We're flying through it aren't we? Now on to grains and cereals! What's this?
Wheat
Rye

Barley
Maize
Time for a terminology test, what's the name for a field that's not sowed or planted in order to restore the land?
Bareland
Hinterland

Fallow
Empty earth
True or false, you're enjoying this quiz?
True
False
APPLES! Wait, that's a cow. Anyway, there are a wide variety of apples grown in Ireland, some of which are available up until the end of November. Which of the following is a native Irish apple?
Cortland apple
Apple Scarlet Crofton

Empire Apple
Tim Apple
Which of these crops is NOT available in Ireland during the winter months?
Carrot
Leek

Pak Choi
Strawberry
And finally... which famous face said he had the 'best ride I've ever had' on an amusement ride at the 2015 National Ploughing Championships?
Phil Hogan
Marty Morrissey

Tommy Tiernan
Bosco
You scored out of !
Top Dog!
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
You scored out of !
Fintastic!
You scored out of !
What were ewe doing?
You scored out of !
Turtley awful!
