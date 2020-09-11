Quiz: How much do you know about Ireland's autumn crops?

THIS YEAR SADLY, like so many annual events, Ireland’s National Ploughing Championships will be a lot different with the event due to be held behind closed doors.
The championships are held every year in September and bring together the best in Irish agriculture and farming.
To celebrate this event, we thought we’d test your knowledge of Ireland’s agriculture and the fruits of the labour of thousands of farmers throughout the country.
