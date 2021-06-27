Quiz: How much do you know about reality TV?

LOVE ISLAND IS making its grand return to our screens tomorrow night, after almost two years since the young singletons have been in the sunny villa.

Now a staple of the season, the show has run every summer, and is arguably one of the most successful reality TV shows of the 2010s.

How much do you know about reality TV, successful or not? Test yourself in our quiz below.

Which of these celebrities did NOT appear on the first season of Love Island? Shutterstock Luis Morrison Jess Hayes

Sam Gowland Lauren Richardson What is the name of the bartender at the Coda Restaurant from First Dates? RTÉ 2 Mark Ethan

Mateo Alexander Which clan went on Ireland's Fittest Family three consecutive years? RTÉ The Davern family The Molloy family

The Guilfoyle family The Egan family Previous presidential candidate and Dragon, Seán Gallagher, held which seat while in the Den? Rolling News Seat number 1 Seat number 2

Seat number 4 Seat number 5 Which Tallafornia star made an appearance on Big Brother in 2015? Rolling News Cormac Branagan Nikita Murray

Marc O'Neill Jay Abbey Across the airwaves, Baz Ashmawy has shown us at least 50 different ways to kill you mammy. But what's his mammy's name? PA Brenda Mary

Clodagh Nancy Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, travel to Australia for I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here wasn't on the cards. Where was the 2020 season filmed? Shutterstock Blarney Castle, Cork Gwrych Castle, Wales

Gwrych Castle, Cornwall Windsor Castle, London How long has Operation Transformation been on our screens? Since 2005 Since 2006

Since 2007 Since 2008 Which of these managers has NOT won Celebrity Bainisteoir? Shutterstock Franc Calum Best

Derek Davis Tony Cascarino Rounding off with one of the biggest reality shows ever, why is Rob the only Kardashian-Jenner child whose name doesn't begin with K? Keeping Up WIth The Kardashians YouTube They couldn't come up with a boys name starting with K He's the only boy

He's named after his father He's the least favourite Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Turtley awful Shell of a bad effort Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What are ewe doing? Baaaad Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic Flippin' good Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever cat Almost purr-fect Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Top dog Paws-itively perfect Share your result: Share