Dublin: 15°C Sunday 27 June 2021
Quiz: How much do you know about reality TV?

From Love Island and beyond, test yourself.

By Niamh Quinlan Sunday 27 Jun 2021, 10:00 PM
LOVE ISLAND IS making its grand return to our screens tomorrow night, after almost two years since the young singletons have been in the sunny villa.

Now a staple of the season, the show has run every summer, and is arguably one of the most successful reality TV shows of the 2010s.

How much do you know about reality TV, successful or not? Test yourself in our quiz below.

Which of these celebrities did NOT appear on the first season of Love Island?
Shutterstock
Luis Morrison
Jess Hayes

Sam Gowland
Lauren Richardson
What is the name of the bartender at the Coda Restaurant from First Dates?
RTÉ 2
Mark
Ethan

Mateo
Alexander
Which clan went on Ireland's Fittest Family three consecutive years?
RTÉ
The Davern family
The Molloy family

The Guilfoyle family
The Egan family
Previous presidential candidate and Dragon, Seán Gallagher, held which seat while in the Den?
Rolling News
Seat number 1
Seat number 2

Seat number 4
Seat number 5
Which Tallafornia star made an appearance on Big Brother in 2015?
Rolling News
Cormac Branagan
Nikita Murray

Marc O'Neill
Jay Abbey
Across the airwaves, Baz Ashmawy has shown us at least 50 different ways to kill you mammy. But what's his mammy's name?
PA
Brenda
Mary

Clodagh
Nancy
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, travel to Australia for I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here wasn't on the cards. Where was the 2020 season filmed?
Shutterstock
Blarney Castle, Cork
Gwrych Castle, Wales

Gwrych Castle, Cornwall
Windsor Castle, London
How long has Operation Transformation been on our screens?
Since 2005
Since 2006

Since 2007
Since 2008
Which of these managers has NOT won Celebrity Bainisteoir?
Shutterstock
Franc
Calum Best

Derek Davis
Tony Cascarino
Rounding off with one of the biggest reality shows ever, why is Rob the only Kardashian-Jenner child whose name doesn't begin with K?
Keeping Up WIth The Kardashians YouTube
They couldn't come up with a boys name starting with K
He's the only boy

He's named after his father
He's the least favourite
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Turtley awful
Shell of a bad effort
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Baaaad
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Flippin' good
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Almost purr-fect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Top dog
Paws-itively perfect
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Niamh Quinlan
@niamhquinlan99
niamhquinlan@thejournal.ie

