Quiz: How much do you know about US presidential visits to Ireland?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
AFTER MUCH SPECULATION, it’s been confirmed that US president Joe Biden will touch down in Ireland on 11 April.
He will kick start his visit in Belfast, before leaving for Dublin the next day.
Biden is also expected to trace his Irish ancestory by visiting counties Louth and Mayo.
Ahead of the upcoming presidental visit, we want to test your knowledge of other Commander-in-Chief trips to the Emerald Isle.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site