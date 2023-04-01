Advertisement

Saturday 1 April 2023
US vice-president Joe Biden prepares to deliver a keynote speech in the grounds of Dublin Castle as part of his six-day visit to Ireland.
# biden visit
Quiz: How much do you know about US presidential visits to Ireland?
After confirmation of Biden’s visit, test your knowledge on past presidential visits to Ireland.
2.1k
0
27 minutes ago

AFTER MUCH SPECULATION, it’s been confirmed that US president Joe Biden will touch down in Ireland on 11 April.

He will kick start his visit in Belfast, before leaving for Dublin the next day.

Biden is also expected to trace his Irish ancestory by visiting counties Louth and Mayo.

Ahead of the upcoming presidental visit, we want to test your knowledge of other Commander-in-Chief trips to the Emerald Isle.

Who was the first US president to visit Ireland while in office?
Alpha Historica / Alamy Stock Photo
John F Kennedy
Danita Delimont / Alamy Stock Photo
Bill Clinton

World History Archive / Alamy Stock Photo
Ronald Reagan
IanDagnall Computing / Alamy Stock Photo
Richard Nixon
During Bill Clinton’s 1998 visit, he had time to take in a round of golf. Where did he hit the greens?
scenicireland.com / Christopher Hill Photographic / Alamy St
Action Plus Sports Images / Alamy Stock Photo
The K Club, Kildare
scenicireland.com / Christopher Hill Photographic / Alamy St
Ballybunion Golf Club, Kerry

Design Pics Inc / Alamy Stock Photo
Adare Manor Golf Club, Limerick
Stephen Barnes/Sport / Alamy Stock Photo
Royal Portrush Golf Club, Antrim
Brexit was all the rage during Trump’s 2019 visit; what did he compare the Irish border to on this trip?
2020 Images / Alamy Stock Photo
US-Mexico border
The Great Wall of China

Berlin Wall
The Iron Curtain
The Barack Obama Plaza opened in 2014, close to Moneygall village, where Obama’s third great-grandfather lived. When were the life-sized bronze sculptures erected?
Diarmuid Pepper/The Journal
2020
2016

2014
2018
Obama's visit to Ireland in 2011 was a hectic week. Queen Elizabeth arrived for a State visit on 17 May, and the Obamas arrived on 23 May. Who's State funeral was also held between these two visits?
ZUMA Press, Inc. / Alamy Stock Photo
Charles Haughey
Keystone Press / Alamy Stock Photo
Garret Fitzgerald

INTERFOTO / Alamy Stock Photo
Patrick Hillery
World History Archive / Alamy Stock Photo
Albert Reynolds
When Richard Nixon visited Ireland in 1970, a protestor threw an object at the US president. What did they throw his way?
Trinity Mirror / Mirrorpix / Alamy Stock Photo
Eggs
Tomatoes

Rotting fruit
Stones
Bill Clinton will be coming to Ireland to take part in events marking the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. How many visits did he make to Ireland in his time as president?
Photocall Ireland
3
4

5
6
Three US presidents have addressed a joint sitting of both Houses of the Oireachtas. Who was the first to do so?
White House Photo / Alamy Stock Photo
Ronald Reagan
Visions of America, LLC / Alamy Stock Photo
Bill Clinton

Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo
John F Kennedy
Everett Collection Historical / Alamy Stock Photo
George W Bush
Where did Donald Trump stay during his 2019 visit to Ireland?
Bernard Golden / Alamy Stock Photo
His Doonbeg resort
Ros Drinkwater / Alamy Stock Photo
Áras an Uachtaráin

Radharc Images / Alamy Stock Photo
Merrion Hotel
Sarah Hadley / Alamy Stock Photo
Adare Manor
In which county did JFK remark: "This is not the land of my birth but it is the land for which I hold the greatest affection."
CBW / Alamy Stock Photo
Dublin
Limerick

Kerry
Cork
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Danita Delimont / Alamy Stock Photo
You scored out of !
Barack Obama Plaza
You love your US presidential visits

REUTERS / Alamy Stock Photo
You scored out of !
JFK
You hold 'great affection' for presidential visits

noel moore / Alamy Stock Photo
You scored out of !
Trump Doonbeg
You don't travel far on your visit

Trinity Mirror / Mirrorpix / Alamy Stock Photo
You scored out of !
The person who threw an egg at Nixon
You're not up to speed


Diarmuid Pepper
