Quiz: How well do you know your movie villains?

ANTHONY HOPKINS TURNS 83 tomorrow so to celebrate the legendary Welsh actor’s birthday we thought we’d test your knowledge of on-screen villains.

Hopkins is best known for his Oscar-winning turn as Dr Hannibal Lecter in Silence of the Lambs, a role considered by some to be the best movie villain of all time.

But there are plenty more to choose from, so let’s see how well you know your movie villains.

Let's start with Hopkins himself - What accompaniments did Hannibal Lecter have when he ate a census taker's liver? More liver A side of mash

Some fava beans and a nice chianti Some pinto beans and a cheap rioja Kathy Bates plays a truly terrifying villain in Misery but do you remember her character's name? Annie Wilkes Judy Browne

Sally Barker Mary Hobblelot An iconic movie villain, what was Darth Vader's real name before he turned to the dark side? Darth Jones Ben Kenobi

David Prowse Anakin Skywalker Complete this Hans Gruber line from Die Hard - "Mr Takagi didn't see it that way... ...so he is going to die hard." ...so he won't be joining us for the rest of the evening."

...so he won't be joining us for the rest of his life." ...so where are my detonators?!" True of false, Heath Ledger won a posthumous Oscar for his role as The Joker in The Dark Knight? True False Missy Armitage in the film Get Out sends Chris to what place by hypnotising him? The Dark Place The Sunken Place

The Deep Place The Chokey Can you name this villain from Quentin Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds? Heinrich Fallada Adolf Stanz

Hester Gotze Hans Landa How many times does Regina George get hit by a bus in Mean Girls? Twice At least three

Five times Just the once Who voiced Scar in Disney's The Lion King? Rowan Atkinson Jeremy Irons

Ralph Fiennes Ian McKellen And finally, J.K. Simmons' terrifying turn as a psychotic jazz teacher earned him an Oscar but can you name his character's name? Miles Teller Mr Jazz

Horace Parker Terence Fletcher Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Well done Dr, now relax with a nice Chianti and some fava beans. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fair play, you get to spend a night at the Bates Motel! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! You're Nurse Ratched, not bad! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Oof, not great but why so serious? Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Awful, you know what this means... Share your result: Share