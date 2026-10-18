Quiz: How well do you know Sally Rooney's books?

IRISH AUTHOR SALLY Rooney is back in the news this week.

Her publisher Faber announced that it will no longer distribute her books in the UK because of concerns related to legal repercussions surrounding her support for Palestine Action.

Rooney has been supportive of Palestine Action, a protest group that the UK has proscribed as a terrorist organisation, and has said fulfilling her contracts in the UK “could now constitute a serious criminal offence”.

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Faber said the current legislation in the UK means it cannot pass on UK earnings to Rooney and so it has decided in partnership with her to no longer supply her books there.

Bookshops are still allowed to sell their remaining copies, which have been flying off the shelves.

How well do you know Rooney’s books?