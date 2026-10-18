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Quiz

Quiz: How well do you know Sally Rooney's books?

It’s about to be a lot harder to buy them in the UK.
10.01pm, 18 Oct 2026
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IRISH AUTHOR SALLY Rooney is back in the news this week.

Her publisher Faber announced that it will no longer distribute her books in the UK because of concerns related to legal repercussions surrounding her support for Palestine Action.

Rooney has been supportive of Palestine Action, a protest group that the UK has proscribed as a terrorist organisation, and has said fulfilling her contracts in the UK “could now constitute a serious criminal offence”.

Faber said the current legislation in the UK means it cannot pass on UK earnings to Rooney and so it has decided in partnership with her to no longer supply her books there.

Bookshops are still allowed to sell their remaining copies, which have been flying off the shelves.

How well do you know Rooney’s books?

Rooney has published four full-length novels to date. Which was her debut?
Beautiful World, Where Are You
Conversations with Friends

Intermezzo
Normal People
Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll know that Normal People was adapted into a BBC series. Which one of Rooney's other novels was also adapted by the BBC?
Beautiful World, Where Are You
Conversations with Friends

Intermezzo
Normal People follows teenagers Connell and Marianne as they go from secondary school to college. Which county are they from?
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Cork
Roscommon

Mayo
Sligo
Which European country do Connell and Marianne visit for a summer holiday to stay at Marianne's family's holiday home?
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Italy
Portugal

Spain
France
Which of these is the name of a protagonist in Rooney's fourth novel Intermezzo?
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Peter
Paul

Patrick
Percy
Another Intermezzo question: Which of these games appears in the novel as a motif?
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Poker
Chicken

Chess
Solitaire
Beautiful World, Where Are You won Novel of the Year at the Irish Book Awards for the year it was released. What year was that?
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2020
2021

2022
2023
In Conversations with Friends, two of the main four characters are married. Which two?
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Frances and Bobbi
Nick and Frances

Bobbi and Melissa
Melissa and Nick
Which of Rooney's novels is this quote from? “If you weren't my friend I wouldn't know who I was, she said.”
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Beautiful World, Where Are You
Conversations with Friends

Intermezzo
Normal People
In addition to her full-length novels, Rooney has penned short stories, poetry and essays. One of her short stories was published by Faber as a standalone text in 2019 - what was it called?
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Colour and Light
Seven AM in April

Mr Salary
Have I Been Severe?
Answer all the questions to see your result!
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Turtle-y awful
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What are ewe doing?
Baaaad
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Clever cat
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Fin-flipping-tastic
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Top dog
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