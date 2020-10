In John Carpenter's 1978 classic Halloween, what's the name of Jamie Lee Curtis's character? Laura Rhodes Laurie Strode

Lindsay Sloane Mrs Halloween

Wes Craven's Scream released in 1996 is widely seen as revitalisting the slasher genre. What's the name of the town where it's set? Chappaquiddick Amityville

Woodsboro Scream Creek

In Stanley Kubrick's The Shining what makes Jack a dull boy? No TV and no beer All work and no play

Level 5 He's just a really boring character, end of

What was the tagline for 2016's A Quiet Place? Please shut up, this is a quiet place Welcome to the Quiet Place, now run

If you peep, they'll reap If they hear you, they hunt you

Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho is famous for its shower scene but also it's eerie score composed by... Leonard Bernstein Alfred Hitchcock

Anthony Perkins Bernard Herrmann

In William Friedkin's The Exorcist, what's the name of...the exorcist? Brother Obedius Sanders Parson Hans Schrodinger

Cardinal Timothy Barrows Father Lankester Merrin

In Jordan Peele's Get Out, what profession is the main character Chris? He's a neurosurgeon He's a photographer

He's a painter He's an exorcist

1999's Blair Witch Project scared the hell out of me but I can't remember the names of the three hikers. Can you? Heather, Stu and Leo Sidney, Dewie and Gale

Mandy, Bill and Dickie Heather, Mike and Josh

True or False, the final scene of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre was filmed outside Woodies DIY in Kells, Co Meath? True False