NEXT WEEK, CINEMAGOERS will be treated to Mufasa: The Lion King.

It’s both a prequel and a sequel to 2019’s The Lion King and will tell the origin story of Mufasa and Scar.

Beyoncé and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter will also lend their voice acting skills to the cast.

With another film in The Lion King series coming next week, we want to test your knowledge of real life lions.

How much can lions eat in a single meal? Alamy Stock Photo Up to 40 kg Up to 50 kg

Up to 60 kg Up to 70 kg How do prides mark their territory? Alamy Stock Photo Urine spraying Roaring

Scratch marks All of the above How far can a lion’s roar be heard? Alamy Stock Photo Up to 5 miles Up to 10 miles

Up to 15 miles Up to 20 miles Why do lions have manes? Alamy Stock Photo Camouflage To keep warm

To attract mates To look cool How fast can lions run? Alamy Stock Photo Up to 40 kph Up to 50 kph

Up to 60 kph Up to 70 kph How long can a lion’s tail reach? Alamy Stock Photo 50 centimetres 1 metre

1.25 metres 1.5 metres How long does a male lion’s reign over a pride typically last? Alamy Stock Photo 2-3 years 4-5 years

6-10 years 11-15 years How many cubs, per litter, does a female lion typically have? Alamy Stock Photo 2-3 4-5

6-7 8-10 Who does most of the hunting? Alamy Stock Photo Lions Lionesses How many members are in the average lion pride? Alamy Stock Photo 10 15

