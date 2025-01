ON THURSDAY, MICHEÁL Martin was once again appointed Taoiseach of Ireland – almost two months after the general election was held in November.

Ireland’s fifteen ministers are joined by four super-junior ministers who will also be forming part of Cabinet.

Many of these ministers will be familiar faces, but some you may be less acquaintanced with – see how well you know the new Cabinet.

What is Peter Burke's ministry? Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public Service Reform and Digitalisation Enterprise, Tourism and Employment

Arts, Media, Communications, Culture and Sport Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris is now Tánaiste - but he is also responsible for which of these? Alamy Education and Youth Health

Finance Foreign Affairs, Trade and Defence Jack Chambers has taken over which portfolio? RollingNews.ie Housing, Local Government and Heritage Finance

Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public Service Reform and Digitalisation Agriculture, Food and the Marine Who is this newly appointed senior minister from Fine Gael? Martin Heydon Cathal Crowe

Niall Collins Cormac Devlin James Lawless has been promoted from junior minister for Transport to minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science. What constituency does he represent? RollingNews.ie Kildare North Dublin Bay South

Galway East Waterford Patrick O'Donovan has been appointed Minister for Communications, Arts and Culture. Is he Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael? Fianna Fáil Fine Gael Darragh O'Brien has moved from his previous position as Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage to which new brief? RollingNews.ie Children, Disability and Equality Finance

Justice, Home Affairs and Migration Transport and the Environment Which TD landed the role of Minister for Justice, Home Affairs and Migration? RollingNews.ie Dara Calleary RollingNews.ie Jim O'Callaghan

RollingNews.ie Colm Burke RollingNews.ie Seán Fleming Fine Gael's Jennifer Carroll MacNeill has been given the Health brief, replacing the felled Stephen Donnelly. What constituency does she represent? RollingNews.ie Dublin Central Dublin Rathdown

Dublin South-Central Dún Laoghaire Which of these Ministers of State will NOT be attending Cabinet? Thomas Byrne Noel Grealish

