FROM CUTE LIL hedgehogs to cackling hyenas, some animals only come out at night.

Or, they mostly come out at night anyway. Nocturnal animals are those that are active during the night and sleep during the day.

But what do you know about these creatures of darkness?

First up, the bat. How do bats navigate the world? They use their eyes They use sonar

They taste the air They hope for the best According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, how much have hedgehog numbers declined by over the past decade? 10% 50%

30% 100% This slimy guy is commonly known as the great grey slug. But what is its other popular name? Spotted slug Tiger slug

Sluggy Mac Slugface Leopard Slug Badgers live in a system of interconnected tunnels and chambers called a... Sett Den

House Nest Where might you find this fearsome marsupial? Ballyhaunis Tasmania

Australia The Sahara Oh it's cute alright. But what is this creature called? Rabit rat Pygmy shrew

Southern squirrel Quoll Female brown rats can produce up to how many litters a year? 3 7

5 8 Kopi luwak is an Indonesian coffee made from the partially digested coffee cherries, eaten and defecated by the... Civet Spider monkey

Pacarana Oncilla What is the most common owl to be found in Ireland? Short-eared owl Barn owl

Lesser sooty owl Long-eared owl And finally, name the famous video game character based on one of these guys. Sly Racoon Sammy Squirrel

Crash Bandicoot Steven Shrew Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Turtley Awful 'Shell of a bad effort' Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What are ewe doing? 'Baaaaaad' Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fin-tastic 'Flippin good' Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever cat 'Almost purr-fect' Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Top dog 'Paws-itively perfect' Share your result: Share