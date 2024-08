THE 2024 OLYMPICS in Paris are well under way after an opening ceremony that got people talking.

The sporting event is used as a platform for countries to showcase their talents and welcome other countries to do the same.

The Games are bookended by opening and closing ceremonies in which international superstars try to pull off iconic performances, sometimes through unexpected collaborations.

Today were asking, how much do you know about musical performances at the Olympic Games?

Actor and comedian Rowan Atkinson reprised his role of Mr Bean at the 2012 Olympics opening ceremony, joining the London Symphony Orchestra in a tribute to British film. What instrument did he play? Alamy Tambourine Keyboard

Triangle Violin At the Paris opening ceremony this year, Lady Gaga performed a French song called Mon Truc en Plume. What does the song’s title translate to in English? Alamy My Trust in Plums My Truth of Plums

My Truck of Feathers My Thing With Feathers Which of these Olympics performers has previously sung for the Pope? Alamy Jessie J Stevie Wonder

Céline Dion Aya Nakamura Which band used the London Olympics closing ceremony to come back together for a reunion a decade after their break up? Alamy The Saturdays Girls Allowed

Sugababes The Spice Girls Latin artist Ricky Martin performed at the 2006 Turin Winter Olympics. Which country is he from? Alamy Ecuador Costa Rica

Puerto Rico Venezuela At the opening ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which was delayed a year due to the pandemic, artists including John Legend, Angélique Kidgo and Keith Urban joined via pre-recorded videos. What song did they sing? Alamy Young by Fun. Imagine by John Lennon

Come Together by The Beatles Are You Ready For It? by Taylor Swift Björk performed at the 2004 Olympics in Athens. What was depicted on her dress? Alamy A map of the world The ocean

The Greek flag The Icelandic flag Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page made a rare performance at the closing ceremony of the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Which British vocalist joined him? Alamy Adele Leona Lewis

Cheryl Cole Kate Nash Kylie Minogue got to perform in her home country for the Sydney Olympics in 2000. Alongside her own hits, which Abba song did she sing? Alamy Dancing Queen Super Trouper

Mamma Mia I Have A Dream Which of these bands has NOT performed at the Olympics? Alamy Arctic Monkeys The Chicks

Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Sporty Spice You are well-acquainted with the musical performances of the Olympics! You scored out of ! Gold Medalist No one can beat your knowledge of Olympic musical performances! You scored out of ! Non-Starter Your knowledge of Olympic musical performances is not worthy of a medal. You scored out of ! Bad Sport Did you even TRY to recall these Olympic musical performances?