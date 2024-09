ON WEDNESDAY, THE MV Shingle, a former smuggling ship, was sunk in the seabed off Co Mayo to create the country’s first artificial reef.

The ship had been seized by authorities ten years previously when it was used in an attempt to transport a shipment that led to the seizure of 32 million cigarettes and 4.5 tonnes of tobacco in 2014.

Since its seizure, it had been rusting in storage. Now, it has been given a new lease of life as an “underwater oasis”, acting as a diving wreck which is hoped will increase tourism in the area.

In honour of Ireland’s newest shipwreck: How much do you know about these famous shipwrecks?

The world's most famous ship and shipwreck, The RMS Titanic, was constructed in Belfast. What was the name of the company that built the ship? Alamy Crown Ships Donovan & Sons

Ross & Walpole Harland and Wolff The wreck of the Endurance was discovered on the sea bed in the Antarctic in 2022. It was abandoned during an expedition led by which Irish explorer? Alamy Ernest Shackleton Henry Kellet

Robert O'Hara Burke Robert McClure Francesco Schettino, the captain of the sunk Costa Concordia in 2012, was sentenced to 16 years in prison for which crimes? Alamy Sabatoge of a vessel; abandoning his ship. Causing a maritime accident; piracy.

Manslaughter; smuggling. Manslaughter; causing a maritime accident; abandoning his ship. The RMS Lusitania sank off the coast of Cork in May 1915. What was the cause of its sinking? Alamy It hit an iceberg A faulty repair on the hull of the ship

A German torpedo The ship ran aground The ship Queen Anne's Revenge ran aground in 1718. Which famous pirate was her captain? Alamy Calico Jack Blackbeard

John Lafitte Anne Bonny Approximately how many known and potential shipwrecks are there in Irish waters? Alamy 4,000 8,000

14,000 18,000 Which of these historical shipwrecks is not to be found around the Irish coast? Alamy HMS Audacious RMS Tayleur

HMS Sirius SS Empire Heritage The sister ship of the RMS Titanic, the HMHS Britannic, sank after reportedly hitting a mine in 1916. At the time, what was the ship operating as? Alamo A cargo ship A cruise liner

A troopship A hospital ship In 1945, the deadliest ship sinking in wartime maritime history resulted in the deaths of around 9,000 people. Which nation did the ship hail from? Alamy Russia China

Germany England What is the name of this shipwreck, on Inis Oirr and known for its appearance in Father Ted? Deividas Mikenas / Alamy Stock Photo MV Matthew MV Plassy

MV Sully MV Plinth