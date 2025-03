THE LIVE-ACTION REMAKE of famed fairytale Snow White has hit cinemas – but it hasn’t received the best reception.

The film has been mired in controversy since before production begun. Rachel Zegler (Snow White) has been the subject of backlash for calling the original film “dated” and saying that the prince had “literally stalked Snow White”. Some people were annoyed that a Latina actress had been cast in the role, taking to social media to express their ire.

Peter Dinklage accused the filmmakers of being “backwards” in retelling the story in which there are “seven dwarfs living in a cave together” and the two leads, Zegler and Gal Gadot (the Evil Queen), have endured an awkward and frosty press tour as a result of their completely countering views on Gaza.

Advertisement

Outside of that, the new film rendition of the fairytale hasn’t exactly received the best reviews either…

So, how much do you know about the original Snow White film?

What year was the original animated Disney film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs released? Alamy 1928 1937

1941 1952 In the original tale, which of these names is NOT the name of one of the seven dwarves? Alamy Doc Grumpy

Sneezy Dopey

Sleepy Bashful

Cheery Happy What does the Queen ask the Huntsman to bring her to prove that Snow White has been taken care of? Alamy Snow White's heart Snow White's right hand

Snow White's head Snow White's liver The Queen famously asks her mirror who is the 'fairest' of everyone in the land. What is the actual quote? Alamy 'Mirror mirror on the wall, who is the fairest of them all?' 'Magic mirror on the wall, who is the fairest of them all?'

'Mirror mirror, on the wall, tell me who is fairest of them all.' 'Mirror mirror, from your wall, who is the fairest of them all?' Who published the "original" fairytale of Snow White? Alamy Walt Disney Henrik Ibsen

Brothers Grimm Anton Chekhov What are the dwarves employed as? Alamy Carpenters Miners

Gardeners Farmers Why does the Huntsman spare Snow White? Alamy He finds her too beautiful to kill He sees her rescue a fawn

He sees her help a baby bird He listens to her sing Officially, what is the name of the prince in Snow White? Alamy Prince Florian Prince Philip

Prince Eric Prince Henry After taking a bite of a poisoned apple, Snow White falls into a coma. Where is she displayed? Alamy In the dwarves' home In a bed of flowers

In a chamber in the castle In a glass coffin True or false: Snow White is awoken by her true love's kiss. True False Answer all the questions to see your result! Alamy You scored out of ! Snow White The fairest of them all Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! The Huntsman Your heart's in the right place Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! The Evil Queen You made a good attempt, but didn't succeed Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! Dopey ... Share your result: Share