THE SUNSHINE MAY have abandoned us, but it is still summer.

And we’ve spent many Irish summers escaping from the rain at a cinema.

Some of the best blockbusters were summer releases – let’s find out how well you remember them.

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark was released in the summer of 1981, but in which year is the film actually set? 1936 1938

1940 1942 Name Chevy Chase's iconic character in the original National Lampoon's Vacation? Ben Kevin

Clark Karl What sweet treat does Elliott use to lure ET out of the woods and back to his house? Smarties Reece's Pieces

M&Ms Skittles From the 1975 classic Jaws, finish this now infamous line: 'We're gonna need a bigger...' Gun Boat

Shark Axe Name Sigourney Weaver's character in the sci-fi summer blockbuster Aliens Joy Adams Kate Stevens

Mary Higgins Ellen Ripley In what year was The Truman Show, starring funnyman Jim Carey, released? 1994 1996

1998 2000 The first Jurrasic Park film was released in the summer of 1993. Guests at the park are told the dinosaurs can't reproduce - why? They're not sexually attracted to one another They're all female

Volcanic activity on the island has rendered them infertile They've been drugged In which US city was the action blockbuster Speed set? New York Los Angeles

Boston Seattle In the 1985 classic Back to the Future, what was the name of Doc Brown's dog? Rex Einstein

Cesar Albert Die Hard is most definitely a Christmas movie, but it was released during the summer of 1988. Which floor is the Nakatomi Corporation Christmas party on? 20th 30th

Die Hard is most definitely a Christmas movie, but it was released during the summer of 1988. Which floor is the Nakatomi Corporation Christmas party on? 20th 30th

40th 50th