THERE’S NOTHING LIKE a classic summer tune when the sun is out.

This weekend, we basked in sun across the country, and it looks like the bright weather is here to stay for a little longer. We’ve almost hit the summer!

Whether your choice of location to enjoy the good weather is a beach, beer garden or barbeque, the songs are essential – so let’s see how well you know your summer-themed songs.

How many times is the word "sun" used in the Beatles hit Here Comes the Sun? Alamy Stock Photo 6 12

17 25 In what year did Katrina and the Waves release "Walking on Sunshine" Alamy Stock Photo 1981 1983

1985 1991 Who sang the hit song “In the Summertime”? Alamy Stock Photo Mingus Jones Dorcas Wesley

Mungo Jerry Everly Whitmore Summer Nights was a duet between Danny (John Travolta) and Sandy (Olivia Newton-John) in the movie Grease. How many lines in the song were delivered by other characters from the film? Alamy Stock Photo None 3

5 7 Everybody knows where Bryan Adams got his first real six-string in Summer of ’69. But can you name the two “guys from school” who had to leave the band in the song? Alamy Stock Photo Jimmy and Jody Johnny and Jack

Joey and Jason Jamie and Jacob Which of the following popular sports did the Beach Boys reminisce about doing in All Summer Long? Alamy Stock Photo Surfing Frisbee

Mini golf Football The Beach Boys have an impressive collection of songs about summer. How many times did the band appear on Billboard Magazine's list of Top 30 Summer Songs? Alamy Stock Photo 4 6

1 Never In what year did Lana Del Rey release Summertime Sadness? Alamy Stock Photo 2010 2011

2012 2013 Which band is behind 1999 hit Steal My Sunshine? Youtube Ben Ken

Sen Len Complete this lyric from a lesser-known but catchy track by The Corrs: "In the heat of summer sunshine..." Alamy Stock Photo I miss you I need you

I miss you I am sunburnt Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Chart Connoisseur You're the kind of person others rely on to set the perfect seasonal soundtrack. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Poolside Prodigy You're familiar with many of the big summer songs, and it's clear you enjoy the feel-good vibes they bring. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Semi-Seasoned Listener You’ve got a solid awareness of summer’s signature songs — the ones that define road trips, garden parties and long, light-filled evenings. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Casual Summer Enthusiast You enjoy the feeling summer music brings, even if you're not always sure who sings what. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Ice Cream Dropper Share your result: Share