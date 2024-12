IF YOU WATCHED The Late Late Toy Show last night, you might have noticed that the theme this year was the classic Christmas film Home Alone.

Patrick Kielty and a host of little Kevin McAllisters and Wet Bandits rocked around the Christmas tree as the Co Down man presented the Irish television staple for the second time.

Of course, the film sees eight-year-old Kevin accidentally left behind when his family leaves for France for the holidays, while in the second movie, Kevin boards the wrong flight and ends up in New York, by himself and separated from his family yet again.

But how much do you know about the Home Alone films? Test yourself.

To start us off, in which year was the first Home Alone film released? Alamy 1988 1990

1992 1995 What's the name of the fictional, black and white gangster film that Kevin watches that has the infamous line 'Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal’? Angels with Filthy Souls Demons with Dirty Faces

Angels with No Wings Devils with Clean Souls What item does Kevin accidentally steal from the pharmacy? Alamy Shampoo Toothpaste

A toothbrush A hairbrush What does Harry pose as to find out when the families in Kevin's neighbourhood will be gone? Alamy Pizza delivery man Police officer

Postman TV repairman What's the first of Kevin's booby traps that Harry and Marv came across in the first film? Alamy Touch a boiling hot door knob Step on a nail

Hit in the face with an iron Shot with a BB gun What does Old Man Marley hit the Wet Bandits with at the end of the first film to save the day and rescue Kevin? Alamy A baseball bat

A snow shovel A paint can Macaulay Culkin's brother Kieran also appears in the Home Alone films as Kevin's cousin. What's his character's name? Alamy Ralphy Steffan

Jeff Fuller In Home Alone 2, where do the McCallisters go on vacation? Alamy Florida Hawaii

Paris London What does Kevin ask this guy when he arrives at the Plaza Hotel? Alamy "Where's the lobby?" "What time is it?"

"Do you work here?" "Is that a wig?" How many bricks does Kevin throw at Marv's head from the roof of Uncle Frank's apartment building? Movieclips/YouTube Two Three

Four Five Kevin receives a bird figurine from the owner of Duncan's Toy Chest as a gift. He later gives one of the birds to the pigeon lady, making them friends forever. What kind of bird is the figurine? Alamy Partridge Turtle dove

Robin Pigeon Finally, how much money does Kevin spend on room service? Alamy $250 $523

