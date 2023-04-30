Advertisement

# Tráth na gCeist
Quiz: Do you know the names of these things as Gaeilge?
Bhí sé Lá Mór na Gaeilge inniú.
10.0k
5
1 hour ago

DUBLIN CELEBRATED LÁ Mór na Gaeilge today.

The event took place on Parnell Street and saw music, dancing and workshops held to celebrate all aspects of the Irish language. 

Many of us learned Irish in school, and while some might be fluent, others might feel like they’ve forgotten everything except ‘an bhfuil cead agam dul amach go dtí an leithreas?’

So we wanted to test your knowledge and see if you could identify the Irish words for these things. Do you remember cúpla focal?

What is this animal called in Irish?
Capall

Caora
Muc
There are many types of these, but what is the Irish word for the humble spud?
Taetó
Seaicéad

Práta
Piorra
What are these called?
Milseáin
Airgid

Torthaí
Bláthanna
If you were to sit on this couch, you would be i do shuí ar an - what?
Oigheann
Tolg

Leaba
Cnoch
We usually need one of these in Ireland. What is it called?
Scamall
Foscadh

Scáth fearthainne
Cosantóir
This is called a shower in English, but what is it as Gaeilge?
Gallúnach
Cithfholcadán

Glantóir
Ciotach
In English, they're headphones, earphones or earbuds, but what are they known as in Irish?
Cluaiseóirí
Cluastuiscint

Guthán éisteachta
Cluasáin
What is this?
Bratach
Sliabh

Bád
Droichead
What is this piece of jewellery called?
Fáinne
Slabhra brád

Bróiste
Bráisléad
What is the name of this farming vehicle?
Tarracóir
Treactóir

Comhbhuainteoir
Lomaire faiche
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Ar fheabhas!
Is Gaeilgeoir den scoth thú.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
An-mhaith!
Tá tú beagnach líofa sa Ghaeilge.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Ceart go leor
Tá cúpla focal agat.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Go dona
Tá níos mó oibre le déanamh agat.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Uafásach
Ah well. Is fearr Gaeilge briste, ná Béarla clíste.
Share your result:

