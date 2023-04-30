Quiz: Do you know the names of these things as Gaeilge?

DUBLIN CELEBRATED LÁ Mór na Gaeilge today.

The event took place on Parnell Street and saw music, dancing and workshops held to celebrate all aspects of the Irish language.

Many of us learned Irish in school, and while some might be fluent, others might feel like they’ve forgotten everything except ‘an bhfuil cead agam dul amach go dtí an leithreas?’

So we wanted to test your knowledge and see if you could identify the Irish words for these things. Do you remember cúpla focal?

What is this animal called in Irish? Bó Capall

Caora Muc There are many types of these, but what is the Irish word for the humble spud? Taetó Seaicéad

Práta Piorra What are these called? Milseáin Airgid

Torthaí Bláthanna If you were to sit on this couch, you would be i do shuí ar an - what? Oigheann Tolg

Leaba Cnoch We usually need one of these in Ireland. What is it called? Scamall Foscadh

Scáth fearthainne Cosantóir This is called a shower in English, but what is it as Gaeilge? Gallúnach Cithfholcadán

Glantóir Ciotach In English, they're headphones, earphones or earbuds, but what are they known as in Irish? Cluaiseóirí Cluastuiscint

Guthán éisteachta Cluasáin What is this? Bratach Sliabh

Bád Droichead What is this piece of jewellery called? Fáinne Slabhra brád

Bróiste Bráisléad What is the name of this farming vehicle? Tarracóir Treactóir

