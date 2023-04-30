Quiz: Do you know the names of these things as Gaeilge?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
DUBLIN CELEBRATED LÁ Mór na Gaeilge today.
The event took place on Parnell Street and saw music, dancing and workshops held to celebrate all aspects of the Irish language.
Many of us learned Irish in school, and while some might be fluent, others might feel like they’ve forgotten everything except ‘an bhfuil cead agam dul amach go dtí an leithreas?’
So we wanted to test your knowledge and see if you could identify the Irish words for these things. Do you remember cúpla focal?
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site