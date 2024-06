ON WEDNESDAY, ACTOR Henry Winkler was amongst the guests evacuated from a landmark Dublin hotel as a result of a small fire.

The American actor is best known as ‘The Fonz’ from Happy Days but has appeared in a host of other films and TV series over his long career.

Winkler was in Dublin for his one-man show, The Fonz and Beyond, which took place in the National Concert Hall.

In celebration of Winkler’s safety, we are here to quiz you on all things Fonzie … and beyond:

What hotel was Henry Winkler escorted from after a fire was reported? Rolling News The Ritz The Shelbourne

The Westbury The Merrion Hotel In the show Arrested Development, Winkler played which character?: Alamy Dr. Phil Gunty Michael Bluth

Tobias Funke Barry Zuckerkorn Which Irish actor played alongside Winkler in the 2021 Wes Anderson film, The French Dispatch? Alamy Saoirse Ronan Colin Farrell

Barry Keoghan Kerry Condon Which sitcom, starring Robin Williams, features a character that first appeared in Happy Days? Alamy Jack & Jill Willy & Wendy

James & Jessie Mork & Mindy What is the name of Winkler's character in HBO's Barry? Alamy Monroe Fuches Barry Berkman

Gene Consineau Antonio Manuel Winkler turned down a starring role in which of these iconic films? Shutterstock Grease Jaws

Jurassic Park All of the above Which of these buddy cop-comedy films did he direct? Shutterstock Cop and a Half Mall Cop

Beverly Hills Cop Lethal Weapon Winkler produced which of these action series? Alamy The Fall Guy MacGyver

The Equalizer Wiseguy The Fonz famously uses which vehicle in Happy Days? Alamy Penny-farthing Electric scooter

Motorcycle Convertable Henry Winkler has had a feud with which of these famous actors? Alamy Robert De Niro Cillian Murphy

Henry Winkler has had a feud with which of these famous actors? Alamy Robert De Niro Cillian Murphy

Tom Cruise Tom Hanks