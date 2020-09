ACTOR AND FORMER professional wrestler Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has spoken about about his family contracting Covid-19, urging people not to ‘politicise’ the pandemic.

The former WWE star is now one of the world’s most successful movie actors, so how much do you know about his career?

Which one of these was a signature move of The Rock? WWE The People's Elbow The Devil's Elbow

The Nation's Kneedrop Honour's Headbutt Complete the catchphrase: 'Can you ____ what The Rock is ____?' WWE Feel, doing Smell, cooking

Hear, saying See, doing Which fellow wrestler and Hollywood star did The Rock defeat in WrestleMania XXVIII? WWE Triple H Jason Statham

John Cena The Undertaker Dwayne Johnson (and some dodgy CGI) made his film debut in which 2001 film? Universal Pictures The Mummy The Mummy Returns

The Scorpion King The Daddy Johnson played which supernatural being in a 2010 film? 20th Century Fox Santa Claus Easter Bunny

Christmas Elf Tooth Fairy Which character does Johnson portray in the Fast & Furious series? Universal Pictures Luke Hobbs Deckard Shaw Johnson was named as the highest-earning actor for the second-year running this year. How much did Forbes estimate he earned in 12 months? PA Images $50.2 million $70.8 million

$87.5 million $109.7 According box office rankings, what $1.5 billion hit is Johnson's highest-grossing feature? PA Images Furious 7 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Moana San Andreas In a symbolic passing of the torch, which movie star told Johnson to 'have fun' in a cameo in 2003's The Rundown? PA Images Arnold Schwarzenegger Sylvester Stallone

Jean-Claude Van Damme Hulk Hogan Which HBO series did Johnson star in during its five season run? PA Images The Sopranos Ballers

