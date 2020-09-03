This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 3 September, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'A kick in the gut': Dwayne Johnson reveals he and his family tested positive for Covid-19

The actor urged people to not politicise the pandemic and to wear a mask after his family contracted the virus.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 3 Sep 2020, 7:45 AM
1 hour ago 16,859 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5194163

DWAYNE ‘THE ROCK’ Johnson and his family have tested positive for Covid-19 but have made a full recovery. 

Johnson, the world’s highest-paid actor, urged his 196 million Instagram followers to wear masks and avoid “politicising” the pandemic after revealing that he, his wife and two young daughters had contracted Covid-19 from close family friends.

“This has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family,” said Johnson.

“I wish it was only me who tested positive. But it wasn’t – it was my entire family, so this one was a real kick in the gut,” he added.

The “Jumanji” actor’s young children Jasmine and Tiana Gia had few symptoms, but Johnson and his wife Lauren “had a rough go,” he said.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought Hollywood to a virtual standstill, with movie productions only recently re-starting in Los Angeles under strict conditions and with skeleton crews.

After initially being praised for its response to the disease, California has suffered more cases than any US state – more than 700,000 – and was hit with a record number of deaths in August.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Top Hollywood stars including Tom Hanks, Antonio Banderas and Idris Elba have tested positive for the illness but have made full recoveries.

“We are counting our blessings right now because we’re well aware that it isn’t always the case that you get on the other end of Covid-19 stronger and healthier,” said Johnson. 

He added: “It baffles me that some people out there – including some politicians – will take this idea of wearing masks and make it part of a political agenda, politicising it.

“It has nothing to do with politics. Wear your mask. It is a fact. And it is the right thing to do.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie