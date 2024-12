THE FINALE OF Gavin & Stacey is airing on Christmas day, with five years having passed since Nessa got down on one knee and asked Smithy to marry her.

James Corden and Ruth Jones, who created the series together, didn’t know if they would bring the show back after the 2019 cliffhanger but decided to work on some ideas last summer.

“We both had the same idea, didn’t we?” Jones said when asked about the Gavin & Stacey finale.

Ahead of the final episode, we want to test your knowledge of these famous Christmas specials.

Gavin & Stacey were last on our screens for a 2019 Christmas special. The panic is on in the episode when Pam forgets to bring which Christmas staple? Alamy Stock Photo Gravy Turkey

Christmas pudding Christmas crackers The first episode of The Simpsons was a Christmas special, titled ‘Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire’. In the episode, Marge has to spend the family’s Christmas present money getting Bart’s tattoo removed. What did the tattoo say? Dude Moth

Cowabunga Don't have a cow In the Father Ted Christmas special, ‘A Christmassy Ted’, the episode begins with Ted dreaming that he is part of which TV show? Alamy Stock Photo The Late Late Show Housewife of the Year

Ballykissangel Ros na Run In Friends’ ‘The One with the Holiday Armadillo’, what superhero does Joey dress up as? Alamy Stock Photo Iron Man Batman

Spiderman Superman The Office Christmas special was a two-parter that came about because Ricky Gervais and Stepen Merchant would not write a full third series. David Brent, played by Ricky Gervais, is now a travelling salesman following the failed release of a cover of which single? Alamy Stock Photo He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother Highway to Hell

Hallelujah If You Don’t Know Me By Know Not all Christmas specials are feel-good affairs. What song keeps playing at the end of Black Mirror’s ‘White Christmas’? Alamy Stock Photo I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday Last Christmas

Wonderful Christmastime Step Into Christmas ‘The Fishes’, a Christmas episode of The Bear, won three Emmy Awards and the episode quickly became a fan favourite. In the episode, where does Carmy return from to spend Christmas at home? Alamy Stock Photo Stockholm Oslo

London Copenhagen There were many Christmas specials from Only Fools and Horses, but ‘The Jolly Boys’ Outing’ from 1989 ranks as one of the best. Where do Del Boy and the gang take a road trip to in the episode? Alamy Stock Photo Bournemouth Margate

Southampton Brighton In ‘The Royle Family at Christmas’, what gift brightens Jim’s spirits in this 2000 special episode? Alamy Stock Photo Beard trimmer Sky TV

New armchair Dart board In 1965’s A Charlie Brown Christmas, what Christmas carol do the Peanuts gang hum and then sing at the end of the episode? Alamy Stock Photo Joy to the World Away in a Manger

