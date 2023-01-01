Advertisement

# Winter wonderlands
Quiz: Which city is this? (Winter edition)
It’s quizness time.
IT’S THE MOST wonderful time of the year.

While Ireland only gets to see heavy snow from time to time, other cities around the world don’t get off so lightly. 

With that in mind, here’s a quiz to see if you can tell which city this is against the backdrop of sleet, snow and icy conditions.

Let's start with an easy one... What city is this?
Alamy Stock Photo
Dublin
Belfast

Cork
Galway
What city is this?
Michaela Jilkova/Shutterstock
Berlin, Germany
Hamburg, Germany

Prague, Czech Republic
Bratislava, Slovakia
What about this?
Creative Lab/Shutterstock
Vienna, Austria
Warsaw, Poland

Budapest, Hungary
Bucharest, Romania
And this?
Billy Stock/Shutterstock
Cardiff, Wales
Newcastle, England

Edinburgh, Scotland
Glasgow, Scotland
What Scandinavian city is this?
Madrugada Verde/Shutterstock
Malmo, Sweden
Stockholm, Sweden

Oslo, Norway
Copenhagen, Denmark
Where is this?
ecstk22/Shutterstock
Frankfurt, Germany
Strasbourg, France

Bruges, Belgium
Basel, Switzerland
And this?
Kodais/Shutterstock
Beijing, China
Shanghai, China

Seoul, South Korea
Tokyo, Japan
Which Spanish city is this?
Krummerchen/Shutterstock
Madrid
Barcelona

Seville
Bilbao
What South American city is this?
Dudarev Mikhail
Cusco, Peru
Quito, Ecuador

La Paz, Bolivia
Bogotá, Colombia
And finally... What US city is this?
Zerothesignal/Shutterstock
Boston
Philadelphia

New York
Indianapolis
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Pawsitively perfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Almost purrfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Flippin' good
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
Baaaaaaad.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Shell of a bad effort.
Share your result:

