IT’S THE QUESTION of the year: when will the general election be held? Since June, speculation has swirled over the date, as Taoiseach Simon Harris insisted that the government would be going full term.

This week, however, amid a call for “clarity” from fellow coalition leader Roderick O’Gorman, Harris has announced that the general election will be held in 2024.

Will it be 29 November? 6 December? Who knows. But today we’re quizzing you: When were these Irish general elections held?

The last general election was held in 2020 after the Dáil was dissolved at the request of then Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. What month was it held in? Alamy December January

February March In 1918, the results in Ireland of the UK general election were treated by Sinn Féin as the election for the First Dáil. What month was it held in? Alamy March June

October December In 2016, Enda Kenny took to Twitter to announce the planned date of the general election in an unprecedented move. What date did he announce? Alamy January 14 February 14

February 26 March 10 In 2007, President Mary McAleese dissolved the 29th Dáil on the request of the Taoiseach, Bertie Ahern. What date was set for the election? Alamy 24 May 19 June

29 October 8 December In 1927, the fifth Dáil was the shortest Dáil in the history of the state, lasting only 64 days. Two general elections were held that year: what months were they? Alamy January and April March and April

June and September July and November The longest serving Dáil in 1943 was not dissolved until after the general election. It lasted 1,823 days. When was the election held? Alamy April June

August October Who sets the polling date of the election? Alamy The Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government The President

The Minister for Public Expenditure, National Development Plan Delivery and Reform The Taoiseach Taoiseach Simon Harris has said that he would like the upcoming election to take place on a Friday. In which of these election years did voting not take place on a Friday? Alamy 2002 2011

2016 2020 A general election is sometimes called if the government fails a motion of no confidence. The last time the government failed such a motion resulted in the general election of which year? Alamy 1974 1982

You scored out of ! Top Dog! You scored out of ! Clever Cat! You scored out of ! Fintastic! You scored out of ! What are ewe doing!? Baaaaaaadddd You scored out of ! Turtley Awful!