Thursday 19 August 2021
R Kelly trial: Accuser tells court she was told to 'follow Rob's rules'

Complainant Jerhonda Pace was accused by the defence of stalking the defendant.

By Press Association Thursday 19 Aug 2021, 9:20 PM
R Kelly in court.
Image: PA
Image: PA

A KEY ACCUSER at the R Kelly sex-trafficking trial returned to the witness stand today, saying he often videotaped their sexual encounters and demanded she dress like a girl scout during a relationship that began when she was a minor.

Jerhonda Pace resumed her evidence in Brooklyn federal court a day after telling jurors she was a 16-year-old virgin and a member of Kelly’s fan club when he invited her to his mansion in 2010.

While there, she said, she was told to follow “Rob’s rules”, edicts restricting how she could dress, who she could speak with and when she could use the bathroom.

She said Kelly, born Robert Sylvester Kelly, sometimes demanded she wear pigtails and “dress like a Girl Scout” during sexual encounters that Kelly often videotaped.

On cross examination, defence lawyer Deveraux Cannick sought to show that Pace mixed up dates about when she interacted with Kelly and that she deceived him by at first lying about herself.

“You were in fact stalking him, right?” Cannick asked.

“That is not right,” she responded.

His questioning fits a theme that defence lawyers have repeatedly pushed early in the trial: Kelly was victimised by groupies who hounded him at shows and afterward, only to turn against him years later when public sentiment shifted against him, they allege.

To bolster their claims against Kelly, prosecutors showed jurors screenshots from Pace’s phone showing several communications with Kelly in January 2010, including a text from him reading, “Please call”.

There was also a photo of her with “Rob” tattooed to her chest.

She said she has since “covered it up with a black heart”.

Pace, the trial’s first witness, was among multiple female accusers, mostly referred to in court as “Jane Does”, expected to give evidence at a trial scheduled to last several weeks.

Other likely witnesses include cooperating former associates who have never spoken publicly before about their experiences with Kelly.

Although media organisations generally refrain from identifying complainants in such cases, Pace has appeared in a documentary and participated in media interviews.

Denial

Kelly, 54, has denied accusations that he preyed on Pace and other victims during a 30-year career highlighted by his smash hit I Believe I Can Fly, a 1996 song that became an inspirational anthem played at school graduations, weddings, advertisements and elsewhere.

The openings and evidence came more than a decade after Kelly was acquitted in a 2008 child pornography case in Chicago.

The reprieve allowed his music career to continue until the #MeToo era caught up with him, emboldening alleged victims to come forward.

The women’s stories got wide exposure with the Lifetime documentary Surviving R Kelly.

The series explored how an entourage of supporters protected Kelly and silenced his victims for decades, foreshadowing the federal racketeering conspiracy case that landed Kelly in jail in 2019.

The trial is occurring before an anonymous jury of seven men and five women.

Following several delays due mostly to the pandemic, the trial unfolds under coronavirus precautions restricting the press and the public to overflow courtrooms with video feeds.

The New York case is only part of the legal peril facing the singer.

He also has pleaded not guilty to sex-related charges in Illinois and Minnesota.

Press Association

