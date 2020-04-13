This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 13 April, 2020
Dominic Raab warns UK 'not past the peak' as total hospital death toll exceeds 11,000

The UK has more recorded deaths than any country except the US, Italy, Spain and France.

By Press Association Monday 13 Apr 2020, 6:50 PM
Dominic Raab
Dominic Raab
UK FOREIGN SECRETARY Dominic Raab has said there are some “positive signs” from the latest data that show the UK is “starting to win this struggle” against coronavirus but warned: “We are still not past the peak.”

Speaking at today’s Downing Street press conference, Raab praised people for staying at home during the Easter weekend and added: “Our plan is working. Please stick with it and we’ll get through this crisis together.”

Raab said: “At the end of last week we were concerned that people might start ignoring the advice or cutting corners given the temptation to go out into the sunshine.

“In fact the overwhelming majority of people stayed at home and understood the importance of doing so.

“By staying home this weekend, you’ve saved lives. Thank you, your efforts are making all the difference. And please keep them up – we’ve come too far, we’ve lost too many loved ones and we’ve sacrificed too much to ease up now.”

Raab’s comments came after the hospital death toll passed 11,000 and Downing Street said the UK Government’s Covid-19 testing regime was “heading in the right direction”.

Boris Johnson’s official spokesman maintained the UK was still on course to carry out the Government’s pledge of 100,000 coronavirus tests a day by the end of the month as he said 18,000 had been conducted in the 24 hours to Sunday morning.

The spokesman said there had been “significant progress” in the attempt to improve testing of frontline NHS workers, with nearly 43,000 staff and their families tested so far.

The spokesman said: “So we have more to do, but we are heading in the right direction.”

The Department of Health said 11,329 people had died in hospitals as of 5pm yesterday, with many more expected in care homes.

It means the UK has more recorded deaths than any country except the US, Italy, Spain and France.

Press Association

