RACHAEL BLACKMORE PRODUCED an inspired finish aboard Air Of Entitlement as she secured her first win at the 2025 Cheltenham Festival in the Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle.

Blackmore and trainer Henry de Bromhead had so far drawn a blank at this year’s showpiece meeting, with the Robcour-owned six-year-old sent off a 16-1 chance to change matters.

There was early drama and after a false start, Maughreen – one of Willie Mullins’ fancied runners – whipped round and was left by the pack at the second attempt to get the race underway.

It was left to outsider Brendas Asking to lead the field along from Ben Pauling’s Diva Luna, with Gavin Cromwell’s 85-40 favourite Sixandahalf always close by and tracking the pace.

Keith Donoghue looked to be sitting pretty aboard Sixandahalf as the runners turned to face the Cheltenham hill and although beating off the challenge of Diva Luna after the final flight, Blackmore was conjuring every ounce of effort from her mount as the line approached, delivering Air Of Entitlement in a power-packed drive to edge a half-length victory over the market leader.

Diva Luna held off Mullins’ Karoline Banbou for third, a further six lengths adrift.

Air Of Entitlement ridden by Rachael Blackmore clears a fence. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

De Bromhead said: “We knew we had the stamina and obviously the New course suits. We always worry about being too handy in this race and Rachael got it spot-on. I thought they went a really good gallop and she gave her some spin.

“She stayed on really well. I thought when we winged the last we had a chance and I knew Keith (Donoghue, riding Sixandahalf) was up there the whole way, which historically hasn’t worked.

“It’s a long way up that straight, I thought we had a chance after jumping the last and I’m delighted.”

Air Of Entitlement was having just her second start and De Bromhead added: “It’s funny but I always say I much prefer coming here fresh and happy than feeling like I need to give them runs for experience.

“She was in Colin Bowe’s as a point-to-pointer, so she’ll have jumped more fences than most of the fillies in that field. It’s always a concern, but I wouldn’t be me if I wasn’t concerned about something!”

Henry de Bromhead celebrates winning. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Blackmore, riding her 17th Festival winner, said: “It’s an incredible feeling. I read an interview recently with JP McManus when he said some people are born luckier than others and I definitely feel like I was born luckier for going round here anyway.

“I’ve been so lucky with the horses I’ve got to ride and this mare is another one. Henry brings his horses over here in such incredible form and she was just phenomenal there. She travelled through the race and jumped well and got her head in front at the right time.”

On having to wait until day three of the Festival for a winner, Blackmore said: “You can’t lose faith, we’re only halfway through the week. We’ve been a bit spoilt in the last few years as every Tuesday I’ve walked home with a winner under our belt. It wasn’t the case this year but I’m so grateful to get one today.

“I missed three months before Christmas and Cheltenham is the main thing to be back for. It was so difficult to watch all these horses you should have been riding, but I’m grateful the injury didn’t happen the other side of Christmas because this is the most important place to be for all us jockeys.”

Cromwell said of the runner-up: “She was a little unfortunate and probably could have done with a lead for a bit longer to be honest.

“She then jumped the last a little bit big and after that I suppose there was always a target on her back.

“She ran really well and jumped really well everywhere. She’s travelled the best and she does stay well but she was just in front for a long time.

“Punchestown is a possible, but to be honest I haven’t thought beyond today.”

Pauling had said repeatedly in recent weeks that he thought he had Diva Luna back in top shape and she backed him up by finishing third.

He said: “She’s run a blinder. It was probably a case of we knew we hadn’t had her right, but we were hoping we had and that could be a big step back in the right direction now.

“She will probably run again this season, we’ll see, she’s looked in great form recently but she’s run her heart out there.

“She did miss the last but it didn’t cost her the win, she would have just been a closer third so it was a good result.

“Aintree is possible but it comes quick enough this year.”

Written by Press Association and originally published on The 42 whose award-winning team produces original content that you won’t find anywhere else: on GAA, League of Ireland, women’s sport and boxing, as well as our game-changing rugby coverage, all with an Irish eye. Subscribe here.