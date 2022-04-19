#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 19 April 2022
'We have lost faith': Military officers vote overwhelmingly for membership of trade union group

Defence Forces Officers voted 85% in favour of joining the trade union body.

By Niall O'Connor Tuesday 19 Apr 2022, 2:22 PM
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

IRISH DEFENCE FORCES officers have voted overwhelmingly in favour of membership of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU), setting them on a collision course with Government. 

The membership of the Representative Association of Commissioned Officers (RACO) said 85% voted in favour of the move. The group represents more than 1,200 permanent Defence Force officers, from Officer Cadet to Colonel ranks.  

The vote is significant as the law at present, as contained in the Defence Amendment Act 1990, says that Raco and PDFORRA, which represents rank and file soldiers, aircrew and sailors, cannot be “associated with or affiliated to any trade union or any other body”. 

The next step in the process is for the Minister for Defence Simon Coveney to review the ballot result and decide on RACO’s Associate membership of ICTU. 

As previously reported by The Journal, the Irish Defence Forces is in a staffing crisis. RACO has said poor pay and conditions are to blame for the crisis and that lack of respect for the armed forces within Government is a contributing factor.

The group’s General Secretary Conor King said that Raco’s membership had “lost faith” in the pay negotiation process. 

“Three successive rounds of pay talks have seen our members marginalised and excluded from fair process as a result of our weakened industrial relations status.

“Members have lost faith in the ability of the parallel process to recognise and compensate for the unique restrictions of Defence Forces service.

“This, coupled with the deliberate weakening of the Conciliation and Arbitration Scheme by the official side, has resulted in our members seeking a new approach to pay negotiations,” he said. 

Deputy General Secretary Derek Priestley said that the fact that Defence Forces personnel cannot go on strike means that their loyalty has been exploited.

RACO Acting President Brian Coughlan added that ICTU membership would ensure that Defence Forces personnel at officer rank would be involved in pay discussions.  

“Associating with ICTU could mean that the next time our members vote on a pay deal, their representatives will at least have been involved in the design and detail of the agreement, with their specific concerns recognised and included. Up to now, this hasn’t been the case,” he said. 

RACO said that the Defence Forces representative associations have been prevented from negotiating pay deals on behalf of their members in successive pay negotiations, and denied parity of esteem, despite commitments from government and civil and military management.

The Permanent Defence Forces Conciliation and Arbitration Scheme was seen as a way to fix this but RACO said this has been “deliberately undermined” because it is without an adjudicator for nine months. 

As members of the Defence Forces cannot join a trade union the scheme was set up to balance their negotiating status during pay agreements.   

Conciliation and Arbitration Branch staff oversee and manage the implementation of the Public Service Pay Agreements in respect of the Defence Forces. The Branch also develops terms and conditions for new entrants and promotion competitions in the Defence Forces.

RACO and PDFORRA have said that this system is not working. 

In a submission to the Commission on the Defence Forces ICTU said that it was unfair to members of the Defence Forces to be excluded from the full negotiations of pay. 

ICTU has changed its membership rules to allow RACO and PDFORRA join but not participate in certain activities which may be in conflict of its mandate.

A statement has been requested from the Department of Defence. 

