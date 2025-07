THE CURRENT HOT spell is truly over – there have been periods of rainfall throughout parts of the country today and it’s going to get a lot worse for some counties.

That’s because a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued by forecaster Met Éireann for much of Leinster this afternoon until 4pm.

A separate Yellow Status warning for rain and thunderstorms has also been declared for Clare, Kerry, Limerick and Galway later this evening.

The latter warning for Clare, Kerry, Limerick and Galway will take effect from 7pm today and will remain in place until tomorrow at 7am.

Advertisement

Expect heavy spells of rain with thunderstorms also possible.

Difficult travelling conditions are in store in the four counties impacted, with surface water flooding and lightning damage also a possibility.

Overall, the temperatures today are far cooler and fresher than the soaring temperatures of recent days.

It doesn’t mean the sun is entirely gone away though; sunny spells amid heavy thundery showers can be expected.

Highest temperatures will range between temperatures of 15 to 21 degrees with freshening southerly winds, according to Met Éireann.