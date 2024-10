STATUS YELLOW RAIN warnings have been issued for Cork and Waterford.

Met Éireann says “heavy and persistent rain may lead to spot flooding” in both counties.

The rain warning for Cork will be in place from 5pm to 11pm today.

The rain warning for Waterford will be in place from 6pm to midnight.

Advertisement

⚠️Status Yellow Rain Warning updated⚠️



Area: Waterford



Heavy & persistent rain☔️ may lead to spot flooding🌊.



Valid: Sunday 13/10 6pm to midnight.



Please note that details for the Co. Cork warning remain unchanged.https://t.co/w5QtJ1UyEP pic.twitter.com/72kZZzXbMu — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 13, 2024

In general, Met Éireann said today will be cloudy with patchy rain pushing into the west and northwest early this afternoon.

Rain will slowly spread eastwards throughout the day, turning heavy at times in the south with spot flooding possible.

Highest temperatures will range from seven to 12 degrees Celsius, dropping to three to seven degrees tonight.

Tomorrow is expected to be a mainly dry and bright day with sunny spells.

However, it will be cloudy in parts of the west and northwest with isolated patches of light rain there tomorrow morning. Highest temperatures will range from 11 to 15 degrees.