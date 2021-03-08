Weather to stay mostly dry today but heavy rain and strong winds forecast later in the week

TODAY IS SET to be mostly dry with temperatures getting into double figures in parts, but the weather is set to turn wet and windy from tomorrow evening onwards.

Rain and drizzle in the west and north-west will gradually spread eastwards throughout the day, but it’ll become patchier as it spreads according to Met Éireann.

Highest temperatures will range between 7 to 11 degrees in light to moderate south-west winds.

Tomorrow morning will follow a similar pattern, and be cloudy but dry for the most part. However, rain will then push into the west in the afternoon, becoming heavy at times.

It will also become windier as the rain spreads and highest temperatures will reach 8 to 11 degrees.

Looking further ahead, it will remain wet and windy for the rest of the week with heavy rain and showers accompanied by strong and gusty winds at times, Met Éireann said.

While heavy rain is set to be widespread on Wednesday, highest temperatures will range between 9 to 13 degrees.

Early indications for the weekend are that it will remain very unsettled with further showers and rain alongside windy conditions.