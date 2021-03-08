#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Monday 8 March 2021
Advertisement

Weather to stay mostly dry today but heavy rain and strong winds forecast later in the week

Heavy rain will move in tomorrow evening and remain with us for much of the week, Met Éireann said.

By Sean Murray Monday 8 Mar 2021, 8:56 AM
54 minutes ago 3,288 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5374887
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

TODAY IS SET to be mostly dry with temperatures getting into double figures in parts, but the weather is set to turn wet and windy from tomorrow evening onwards. 

Rain and drizzle in the west and north-west will gradually spread eastwards throughout the day, but it’ll become patchier as it spreads according to Met Éireann

Highest temperatures will range between 7 to 11 degrees in light to moderate south-west winds. 

Tomorrow morning will follow a similar pattern, and be cloudy but dry for the most part. However, rain will then push into the west in the afternoon, becoming heavy at times.

It will also become windier as the rain spreads and highest temperatures will reach 8 to 11 degrees.

Looking further ahead, it will remain wet and windy for the rest of the week with heavy rain and showers accompanied by strong and gusty winds at times, Met Éireann said. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

While heavy rain is set to be widespread on Wednesday, highest temperatures will range between 9 to 13 degrees. 

Early indications for the weekend are that it will remain very unsettled with further showers and rain alongside windy conditions. 

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie