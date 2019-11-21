This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 21 November, 2019
Rainfall warning remains in place for 5 counties as 'unsettled' weekend ahead

Met Éireann has warned that conditions will continue to be unsettled over the weekend.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 21 Nov 2019, 8:12 AM
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

IT’S A WET start to the day as rainfall warnings remain in place for five counties in the south of the country. 

A Status Orange rainfall warning is in place for Tipperary and Waterford until 6pm this evening.

Met Éireann has warned that there will be heavy rain in the area, which will cause spot flooding. Accumulations in excess of 50mm are possible in some parts of the counties. 

A Status Yellow rainfall warning is also in place for Kilkenny, Wexford and Cork until 6pm. 

Spells of rain are expected in the three counties, with spot flooding likely. 

Looking at the general forecast, today is expected to be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain in many areas. 

The best of any drier periods will be seen in northeast Ulster. 

It will continue to be mostly cloudy with further outbreaks of rain tonight, which will be heaviest over the eastern half of the country. 

Temperatures will range from between 3 and 6 degrees. 

Again, tomorrow is expected to be cloudy with further outbreaks of rain in most areas. 

Met Éireann has warned that conditions will continue to be unsettled over the weekend with some heavy rain at times. 

Persistent rain is due to develop in the east tomorrow night, which will become widespread for a time, affecting the southern half of the country overnight. 

Saturday is due to be cloudy with showery rain, heaviest in the eastern half of the country. 

The rain will become drizzly, light and patchy on Saturday night, according to Met Éireann. 

Sunday is expected to be mostly cloudy with dry periods and some patchy rain in the morning. 

However, throughout the afternoon, persistent rain is due to spread in from the south and extend to all areas on Sunday night.

